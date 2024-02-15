Discount carrier Avelo Airlines announces a new destination from RDU airport

Avelo Airlines will begin nonstop flights between the Triangle and Albany, New York, this spring, becoming the only airline to fly that route.

Avelo, a 3-year-old low-cost carrier, now flies to six places from Raleigh-Durham International Airport, including four in the Northeast and two in Florida. The Albany flights begin May 10 and will operate on Mondays and Fridays at least through Labor Day.

Thursday’s flight announcement coincides with the one-year anniversary of Avelo’s base of operations at RDU. Two of the airline’s 16 Boeing Next Generation 737s are based at the airport, where it employs about 90 people, including pilots, flight attendants, aircraft technicians and gate agents.

Avelo, which rhymes with yellow, arrived at RDU in the spring of 2022 with nonstop flights to Tweed-New Haven Airport in Connecticut, where the carrier got its start.

Like other discount carriers, Avelo aims to provide flights to markets that are under-served by other airlines and adjusts its schedule seasonally as demand changes.

It’s the only carrier to fly from RDU to New Haven, Rochester, New York, West Palm Beach, Florida, and Manchester, New Hampshire. It was the only airline to fly between RDU and Sarasota, Florida, until it discontinued that service Jan. 8.

Avelo is one of three airlines, along with Southwest and Spirit, to operate out of RDU’s Terminal 1. The airline carried just under 300,000 passengers in and out of the Triangle last year, or about 2% of RDU’s total.