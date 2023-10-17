Discount flights to Midwest offered with this new airline coming to Boise Airport

The Boise Airport is adding its ninth commercial air carrier, offering nonstop flights between the Treasure Valley and the new airline’s Midwest hub starting next summer.

Sun Country Airlines, based at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport, on Tuesday announced the introduction of its low-cost service for the first time in Boise. The new flight will operate on a seasonal basis starting in June 2024.

Sun Country’s direct route does not expand on the 25 nonstop destinations at the Boise Airport, but it increases the frequency and airline options for travelers to and from Minnesota’s Twin Cities. When it arrives, the new airline will compete directly with Delta Air Lines, which already flies the same nonstop route to Minneapolis currently with twice-daily service.

Rebecca Hupp, director of the Boise Airport, welcomed the new airline, citing Sun Country’s network of flights just a layover away.

“This addition also opens the door to Sun Country’s extensive network of one-stop connections available through MSP, providing BOI passengers with even more travel opportunities,” she said in a news release.

When it launches, Boise will be part of more than 100 airports in North America that Sun Country now operates.

“Sun Country prides itself on being the leisure airline of choice for MSP customers,” Grant Whitney, Sun Country’s senior vice president and chief revenue officer, said in a news release. “We have more than doubled our nonstop destinations for customers flying out of MSP in the last five years and we are thrilled to offer these unique new offerings spanning the continent from Quebec to New Mexico.”

Earlier this month, the airport welcomed its newest route, when Southwest Airlines began offering weekend flights between Boise and Long Beach, California. The route operates until Nov. 4, before a brief hiatus and return to the schedule in early January.

The Boise Airport remains on pace this year to break its annual passenger record of nearly 4.5 million passengers set in 2022.

Through August, more than 3.1 million passengers have passed through the regional air hub. That’s roughly 244,000 passengers, or about 8.5%, ahead of the same time last year.

Earlier this year, the airport also set its new all-time high for air travelers in a single month, in July with more than 434,000 passengers. September passenger counts are not yet available.