Discount retailer is moving to new spot in Sacramento area. Here’s where and when it’ll open

Discount retail chain Burlington is moving to a new Sacramento-area spot — but don’t worry, it’s not going far.

The New Jersey-based retailer is only moving a few doors down from its previous location at 3671 N. Freeway Blvd. at The Promenade at Sacramento Gateway shopping center in Natomas.

Burlington will relocate to 3611 N. Freeway Blvd., the former location of Bed Bath and Beyond, according to The Sacramento Business Journal. The space neighbors Target and T.J. Maxx stores.

The new Burlington store location is expected to open in the spring. No official date had been announced as of Monday morning.

What is Burlington?

Formerly known as Burlington Coat Factory, Burlington sells everything from clothing goods to home goods and baby toys.

What else is at Natomas shopping center?

The Promenade at Sacramento Gateway is an open-air retail center with more than 15 retailers to shop from, including Nordstrom Rack, Five Below, Big Five and Ashley Furniture.

Hours for the retail center vary depending on the store. Check with individual retailers for exact operating hours.

Where are Burlington store locations in Sacramento area?

Here are two other Burlington store locations in the Sacramento area:

1596 Ethan Way in Arden Arcade

5601 Florin Road in in Florin

What do you want to know about life in Sacramento? Ask our service journalism team your top-of-mind questions in the module below or email servicejournalists@sacbee.com.