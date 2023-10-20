Discount supermarket to open Sacramento-area store with free gift cards worth up to $500

Grocery Outlet is opening a new location in the Sacramento region next week with free gift cards, tote bags and a groceries sweepstakes.

The California-based discounted supermarket chain’s newest store will flick the lights on Thursday, Oct. 26 at 3040 Green Valley Road in El Dorado County’s Cameron Park. The first 100 customers that arrive starting at 8 a.m. will receive store-branded mystery gift cards with amounts ranging from $5 to $500, according to a news release.

Shoppers will also receive a free reusable bag, while supplies last.

Noted as the nation’s largest “extreme value retailer,” Grocery Outlet offers customers name brand groceries and “fresh” produce at an affordable cost, according to its website. Sometimes, the grocer offers store coupons to its members.

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

The Cameron Park store’s free groceries sweepstakes opened Oct. 16 and will run through Nov. 23. California residents 18 and older must submit their first and last name, email and ZIP code to enter for a chance to win $1,000 worth of groceries.

The winner will be notified in December.

For now, costumers can get $5 off a $15 purchase only at the new Cameron Park location when you sign up to join Grocery Outlet’s email list. You can also sign up to receive emails from the supermarket chain and save $3 off a $25 purchase at any location.

The Cameron Park store will join more than 450 locations across California, Idaho, Maryland, Nevada, New Jersey, Oregon, Pennsylvania and Washington.

A $1,000 donation will be presented to the Food Bank of El Dorado County on behalf of Grocery Outlet at the ribbon cutting ceremony at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 26.

Grocery Outlet is opening a new location in the Sacramento region

Location: 3040 Green Valley Road, Cameron Park

When: Thursday, Oct. 26

What do you want to know about life in Sacramento? Ask our service journalism team your top-of-mind questions in the module below or email servicejournalists@sacbee.com.