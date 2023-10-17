Discounts on dog adoptions, Dover Library book sale: Community news update

New Hampshire SPCA offering mystery discounts on dog adoptions

STRATHAM — The New Hampshire Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals is offering up to 50% off adoption fees on all dogs and puppies. Adopters will choose a "mystery discount" card with the amount off the adoption fee. The NHSPCA has not offered a dog specific promotion of this sort since before the COVID pandemic.

While the discounts are on dogs only, there are also many cats, kittens, small animals, farm animals and horses all available for adoption. Visit nhspca.org/adoptable-animals for information.

Friends of the Dover Public Library book sale

DOVER — The Friends of the Dover Public Library are having a book sale beginning on Friday, Oct. 27 through Sunday, Oct. 29 in the Library Lecture Hall. All leftovers will be free on Monday, Oct. 30. Hours will be Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday 1 to 5 p.m. All proceeds go to the Friends of the Dover Public Library funds which are used to help support the library in many ways. Call 603-516-6050.

Portsmouth librarian short-listed for novel in the NH Literary Awards

PORTSMOUTH — Tammi Truax, a librarian in a Portsmouth elementary school, is a finalist in the 2023 Biennial NH Literary in the Children’s Book category for "Pearl of Portsmouth." The New Hampshire Writers’ Project, host of the awards, announced the finalists earlier this month.

"Pearl of Portsmouth" tells the story of Martin Luther King and Coretta Scott’s visit to Portsmouth on Oct. 26, 1952. “Writing The Pearl of Portsmouth was a labor of love for me and it is so gratifying if it touches others in a meaningful way,” Truax said.

The winners of the NH Literary Awards will be announced at a ceremony on Oct. 21, at the Southern New Hampshire University’s Hospitality Center from 5 to 7 p.m. Information: nhwritersproject.org.

GBCC Food Pantry expands to resource center thanks to grant funding

PORTSMOUTH — Great Bay Community College announced it expanded its food pantry to help meet a dramatic increase in demand, thanks to recent grants that address food insecurity and support local farmers.

The Food Providers Network, supported by the New Hampshire Charitable Foundation, awarded $3,000 to Great Bay for food pantry supplies. The New Hampshire Food Bank granted Great Bay $500 to buy produce for the food pantry grown by local farmers. Great Bay is partnering with Barker’s Farm in Stratham to purchase vegetables, fruit, milk, and butter beginning in the fall.

The recent grants are in addition to up to $10,000 that Great Bay received from Hannaford supermarkets, which awarded a total of $50,000 to community colleges across New Hampshire to upgrade and expand food pantries and purchase Hannaford gift cards for students.

More than 50% of community college students suffer from food insecurity, according to national data, the school stated. Great Bay has been working to reduce food insecurity among its students for several years. The demand for food has doubled in recent years, said Brittanie Mulkigian, director of student life.

The new space now, a full resource center, named The Heron’s Nest, after the college athletics teams includes new shelving and a refrigerator, and creates a larger and more welcoming environment, said Julie Dockery, community resource and sudent wellbeing coordinator.

As the need increased, Great Bay began seeking out grants and other resources to meet the demand. The grant from Hannaford enabled the physical expansion, while the grants from the Food Providers Network and New Hampshire Food Bank has allowed Dockery to purchase equipment and food, including local produce, butter, cheese, yogurt “and the other things that are expensive for students, but that they need on a daily basis,” Mulkigian said, crediting Dockery for researching and securing the grants and helping Great Bay meet the challenge of the moment.

This article originally appeared on Portsmouth Herald: Discounts on dog adoptions, Dover Library book sale: Community news