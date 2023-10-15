Discover a ‘best-kept secret:’ resort-style living tucked within Raymore

Fresh off a successful Fall Parade of Homes that earned Creekmoor several awards, the Raymore lake and golf community beckons prospective buyers with an enticing selection of move-in ready homes. Just think: buy a home now and you could host family and friends for holiday celebrations in your dream home!

This year, Creekmoor featured six homes during the Fall Parade. They remain open to tour daily and are available for sale, exemplifying work from an impressive line-up of builders that includes Bryant-Ratliff Building, C&M Builders, Dusty Rhodes Homes, Rob Washam Homes, SAB Construction, Signature Builders and Walker Custom Homes.

Two of the six homes earned Fall Parade awards. A four-bedroom, 3 ½-bathroom, reverse 1 ½-story villa home by SAB Construction, LLC, received Pick of the Parade - Gold for a spacious layout enhanced by soaring ceilings and large windows. The kitchen is a hub for both entertaining and cooking, thanks to plenty of prep space — including a generously sized island and pantry — and ample cabinets. Additional highlights of the Riviera plan include an inviting owner’s suite with an oversized walk-in closet. Downstairs, relax or gather in a welcoming space complete with an extra-large family room, wet bar, powder room and two additional bedrooms with a shared shower.

A two-story Hailey Ridge floor plan by C&M Builders, Inc., received both Pick of the Parade – Gold and first place Distinctive Design honors. An eye-catching exterior encloses a generously sized layout with five bedrooms and four bathrooms. Numerous windows shower the main living area in natural light. The home’s garage entrance is made even more functional with a large mudroom corner that includes coat hooks and a boot bench. A flex room gives buyers the option to easily add a bedroom, an office or another multipurpose space to further personalize the floor plan.

Creekmoor offers 12 speculative homes that are move-in ready, as well as three homes that are in different stages of construction, allowing flexible completion dates and some décor choices for buyers to customize their home.

For those buyers wanting to build, Creekmoor offers an appealing array of homesites, offering wooded, lake and golf lots.

“In my opinion, these are some of the best lots we’ve had, and I’ve been here for 12 years,” said Linda Martin, who markets Creekmoor for ReeceNichols Real Estate.

No matter which inventory or custom home you select, you’ll be near Creekmoor’s two centerpieces: Lake Creekmoor, a 108-acre private lake; and Creekmoor’s 18-hole championship golf course, which has been ranked among the top courses in the state of Missouri.

The lake and golf course, combined with other Creekmoor amenities, give homeowners an appealing array of socializing and recreational opportunities throughout the year, from boating, swimming, and golfing to bicycling, pickleball or fishing.

“Creekmoor residents don’t have to leave the community to enjoy socializing, recreation, dining — anything they want is right here,” she said.

Martin added that she hears a common refrain from prospective buyers — that they didn’t realize all of this is available in Raymore. They’re drawn to the impressive quality of the homes and enviable array of amenities.

“Creekmoor continues to be somewhat of a best-kept secret,” Martin said. “We want to get the word out!”

Another testament to the appeal of Creekmoor’s homes and lifestyle? Martin said a number of homeowners have opted to up- or downsize right within the community. She knows several homeowners who have moved into their third Creekmoor home and can’t imagine living anywhere else.

Be sure to leave enough time on your Creekmoor visit to explore an unrivaled selection of amenities, including a clubhouse complete with a pro shop, conference room, restaurant and bar. Lake Creekmoor is stocked with blue gill, catfish and bass for catch-and-release fishing. Private resident boat docks and slips are available, along with community boat docks and rental slips. Additional amenities include two swimming pools, community tennis and basketball courts, and a state-of-the-art fitness center with weight room.

Golf enthusiasts will especially love Creekmoor for two additional reasons. Residents have reciprocal access to any of the developer’s other golf courses throughout the country, including idyllic locations in Arkansas and Tennessee that boast multiple golf courses in one place. Plus, reasonably priced HOA dues include a golf membership (green fees are an additional cost). Creekmoor’s golf course is becoming a more frequent tournament host, including national tournaments, a testament to the course’s highly rated design.

With so much to do and see inside Creekmoor, it’s hard to contemplate leaving! Yet Creekmoor also offers homeowners a prime Raymore location that puts them within minutes from groceries, shopping and services. Nearby recreational opportunities include four city parks, one of which is among the few parks in the state with ADA playground equipment.

Make the most of the beautiful fall weather and colorful fall foliage with a trip to Creekmoor to find your dream home. After all, why should vacation only be an occasional indulgence? Instead, let yourself live the active, fulfilling life you deserve. It’s waiting for you at Creekmoor. Get an all-access view with a virtual tour, then visit the community to plan your next chapter and come home for the holidays.

Creekmoor

Prices: Starting in the mid-$500,000s

Location: Sales office at 1115 Hillswick Lane, Raymore, Mo.

Hours: Open 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Saturday; noon to 5 p.m., Sunday.

Contact: Linda Martin, Community Manager, (816) 331-0754

Website: Creekmoor.com