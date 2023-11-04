Discover the best of Michigan's local gifts

Nov. 4—By Claire Butler

'Tis the season for giving! This year, you can make your gift-giving even more special by supporting local Michigan businesses and organizations. Taste the Local Difference, Michigan's local food marketing, media and consulting agency, is celebrating the release of their Michigan Local Gift Guide. This curated guide highlights distinctive, Michigan-made gifts, encouraging shoppers to support Michigan businesses and organizations for the holidays.

"There's something for everyone in the Michigan Local Gift Guide," Tricia Phelps, CEO of Taste the Local Difference, said. "Even for me, it's great to have a go-to source where you know you're purchasing directly from small businesses from the Keweenaw to Detroit, and everywhere in between.

Visitors to the site will find offerings from celebrated Michigan businesses like Harvest Chocolate, DeVries & Co, Arbor Teas and more familiar names from the area, including Grocer's Daughter, Mari Vineyards and Fustini's Oils and Vinegars. Each business will showcase two or more of their best gift offerings and shoppers will be directed to their website to make a direct purchase. The Michigan Local Gift Guide simplifies the browsing experience through interactive filters, enabling users to explore products based on categories such as product type, price range, ownership type or region.

What sets this guide apart is its dedication to highlighting not only the best Michigan-made products, but also the hidden treasures within the state. It also showcases regional compilations of must-visit brick-and-mortar businesses. These establishments may have exclusive holiday offers, live music events or specialized gifts that are better enjoyed in person. For instance, you could enjoy a perfect glass of wine while grabbing a giftable bottle at Shady Lane Cellars or hit the slopes before purchasing a spa gift card at Crystal Mountain.

In addition to discovering presents for under the tree, givers can peruse features on nonprofit organizations, with convenient links for those interested in charitable giving. Whether it's Norte or the Northwest Food Coalition, these organizations play a pivotal role in positively impacting our local food ecosystem.

Taste the Local Difference is committed to promoting local food and purchases all year round, but especially during the holidays. The Michigan Local Gift Guide makes supporting local makers a delightful, engaging, and accessible experience. The Michigan Local Gift Guide is now live at michiganlocalgiftguide.com.

Claire Butler is the content strategy specialist for Taste the Local Difference. She was born and raised in Traverse City.