Discover Financial (DFS) Q4 Earnings Lag Estimates, Up Y/Y

Discover Financial Services’ DFS fourth-quarter 2018 adjusted earnings of $2.03 per share missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by nearly 3%. However, the bottom line improved 31% year over year on higher revenues and solid loan growth.



Operational Update



For the reported quarter, revenues, net of interest expenses, increased 7% year over year to $2.8 billion, driven by higher net interest incomes, loan fee income and the company’s other total income. However, the top line lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.1%.



Total loans grew 7% year over year to $90.5 billion.



Interest expenses of $605 million surged 38.8% year over year.



Total other expenses rose 7.1% to $1.11 billion due to higher employee compensation and benefits plus other expenses.

iscover Financial Services Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Segment Update



Direct Banking Segment



This segment’s pre-tax income inched up 0.5% to $874 million owing to increase in net interest income. However, the same was largely offset by a rise in provision for loan losses and operating expenses.



Total loans climbed 7% year over year to $90.5 billion. Credit card loans augmented 8% to $72.9 billion.



Personal loans ascended 1%. Private student loans rose 2% and shot up 9% excluding purchased student loans, all on a year-over-year basis.



Net interest income increased 9% year over year, driven by loan growth and net interest margin expansion. Net interest margin was 10.35%, up 7 basis points from the year-ago quarter.



Payment Services Segment



Payment Services pre-tax income was $23 million, down 20.7% from the year-earlier period, mainly due to growth-related expenditure.



Payment Services transaction dollar volume was $60.5 billion, up 12% from the prior-year period.



PULSE transaction dollar volume expanded 11% year over year, driven by the impact of new issuers on the network and strong growth from existing issuers.



Diners Club volume grew 5% from the year-earlier quarter, banking on consistent newer franchise relationships.



Network Partners volume expanded 43%, backed by AribaPay.



Strong Financial Position



Discover Financial had total assets worth $109.5 billion as of Dec 31, 2018, up 9.5% year over year.



Total liabilities as of Dec 31, 2018 were $98.4 billion, up 10.3% year over year.



Total equity was $11.1 billion on Dec 31, 2018, up 2.2% year over year.



Discover Financial’s return on equity for the fourth quarter was 25%.



Share Repurchase Update



During the quarter under review, the company repurchased approximately 6.7 million shares of common stock for $466 million.



Shares of common stock outstanding dipped 2.1% from the previously reported quarter’s tally.



