Discover the free resources offered by Rochester's Financial Empowerment Center

The Rochester Financial Empowerment Center has opened to support the financial wellness of city residents.

But what does it offer and how can people access those resources?

If you're interested in using this free resource, here are some points to consider.

Aretha McLamore, owner of Ma’ama Tees’ Cookin’ and Catering, holds a check in honor of being the one-millionth dollar that was borrowed from Kiva Rochester. Kiva Rochester has facilitated more than $1 million in microloans to small business owners in the area.

How was the Rochester of Financial Empowerment created? Who runs it? Where is it?

The city of Rochester Mayor's Office of Community Wealth Building opened the Office of Financial Empowerment.

In collaboration with Consumer Credit Counseling Service of Rochester, it created the Rochester Financial Empowerment Center.

The Financial Empowerment Center's address is: 1050 University Ave. Suite A., Rochester.

What services does the Rochester Financial Empowerment Center offer?

According to the city's website, the Rochester Financial Empowerment Center plans to especially focus on financially empowering youth, entrepreneurs, and Low- to Moderate-Income (LMI) renters through 2026.

Here is a list of programs that the center expects to offer:

one-on-one professional financial counseling as a public service

Kiva Rochester Small Business Loans

Business and Asset Development for Small Businesses

The city says that to-date it has helped more than 2,000 clients increase savings and reduce their debt; funded over $1 million to almost 200 businesses; and connected small businesses with external resources to help owners meet their needs and sustain their business.

Upon request, interpreters are available for those who request assistance.

After making an appointment, residents will be able to meet with a counselor to talk about their financial goals. Counselors then help residents create a plan to reach financial goals and will schedule follow-up appointments to check-in with residents periodically.

Whether someone is looking to become a homeowner, improve their credit or pay off debt, financial counselors are meant to provide step-by-step guidance.

What if I don’t own a bank account? Can I still turn to the Financial Empowerment Center for help?

Financial counselors are trained to help people find safe and affordable banking options.

Do I need to be a Rochester resident to access services?

The FEC was created to serve all of Monroe County. Anyone who currently lives, works, studies, or owns a business in Monroe County can access services.

Are there any requirements for accessing services at the Financial Empowerment Center?

Anyone looking to make an appointment with a financial counselor must be 18 years old or older.

Does the Financial Empowerment Center offer resources that are unrelated to personal finances?

Yes, other services include employment support, small-business start-up services and more. Since

the COVID-19 pandemic, they have extended their resources to loss of employment, bill and loan assistance and consumer fraud protection.

To learn more, check: https://www.rochesterfec.org/resources.

When does the office expect to allow in-person appointments with financial counselors?

They currently have in-person counseling appointments available (by appointment) in their University Ave office every Wednesday and Friday.

How do I schedule an appointment?

To schedule an appointment with a financial counselor by emailing RochesterFEC@cccsofrochester.org or call 585-252-7110.

After booking an appointment, residents can meet with counselors online.

Until in-person services resume, all meetings with FEC counselors will be held virtually.

Services are also available through local social service providers throughout the city.

Find a location near you here.

For more information about one-on-one financial counseling, see: rochesterfec.org.

To learn more about Kiva Crowdfunded Loans, visit cityofrochester.gov/kiva or apply directly at kiva.org/borrow/KivaRoc

This article originally appeared on Rochester Democrat and Chronicle: Free programs offered by the Rochester Financial Empowerment Center