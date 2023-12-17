Discover move-in ready homes in two Tom French distinctive Olathe communities

Looking to build or buy a new home in Olathe, but don’t want to wait a year to move? Tom French, one of Kansas City’s most respected homebuilders and developers, has homes ready for occupancy immediately or within 30 days in two of his communities.

The single-family new home community Covington Creek and the twin villa community Covington Court are ideally located in Olathe near 115th Street and Lone Elm Road in a treed, secluded, low-traffic area. In the Olathe Northwest school district, students are within walking distance of Millbrooke Elementary, Summit Trail Middle School, The Goddard School, and the St. Paul School Campus. An abundance of retail shops, restaurants, medical offices, and daycare centers are just down the road.

“These are special communities, in a desirable location, with nearby parks, trails and recreational areas for outdoor enjoyment,” said marketing agent Susan Hoskinson with ReeceNichols Real Estate.

Covington Creek

Developed by Tom French, the final phase of this single-family home community is open and offers a number of gorgeous walkout homesites backing to greenspace. Several homes are in progress by featured builders French Homes, Symphony Homes, and Tim French Homes.

The two Fall Parade entries are now available: 11458 S. Aurora Street, a Landon II story and a half plan by Symphony Homes; and 11477 S. Aurora Street, a Bentley II two-story plan by French Homes. This plan, which is also the model/office, offers five bedrooms and five baths with a butler’s pantry.

The previous model by French Homes at 11571 S. Montclaire Drive, a Bentley two-story plan with four bedrooms, three and a half bathrooms and a modern farmhouse exterior is available now. The builder is offering an incentive for this home only: Builder will finish a rec room and bathroom in the basement at no charge, OR the buyer will have $20,000 to use towards a price reduction, paid closing costs, rate buy down, or upgrades.

Symphony Homes has also started construction on his popular Alexander, a reverse story and a half plan with a walkout lower level that backs to green space. Additionally, French Homes has started construction on a new reverse story and a half plan, the Madison; and Tim French Homes has started construction on a new reverse story and a half plan, the McConnell. Both have walkout lower levels and back to green space.

Covington Court

One of Tom’s most popular maintenance-provided communities, the neighborhood offers several twin villas under construction and ready for occupancy, with prices starting in the mid $500,000s.

Phase Two offers the popular Alderwood II reverse story and a half plan, with walkout lower level and a view of the pond.

The Ensley II plan is the new model/office and has two bedrooms on the main level, along with a finished lower level consisting of a bedroom, bathroom, and rec room. Two of these are ready for occupancy, one of which has a larger, side-entry garage.

“Covington Court is an opportunity to ‘right size’ your next home purchase, with all the new energy efficient products being used today in newly constructed homes,” said Hoskinson.

The ‘lock-and-leave’ lifestyle at Covington Court twin villas is attractive to many, regardless of age or life stage. Lawn care, snow removal, roof and gutter repair/replacement, exterior painting and building insurance are all taken care of by the homes association.

Amenities for the sister communities Covington Creek and Covington Court, including a pool and playground area, are ready for enjoyment.

Contact Susan Hoskinson at 913-484-2839 or visit TomFrenchHomes.com for further information

Tom French Homes Locations:

Covington Court - Just east of Kansas 7 at 115th Street and Lone Elm Road in Olathe. Priced from the mid $500,000s. Tour the Ensley II model at 11415 S. Millridge Street. Open Hours: Saturday and Sunday Noon to 4:30pm

Covington Creek - Just east of Kansas 7 at 115th Street and Lone Elm Road in Olathe. Priced from the mid $600s. Tour the Bentley II two-story model at 11477 S. Aurora Drive. Open Hours: Saturday and Sunday Noon to 4:30pm

Website: TomFrenchHomes.com