New 'Discover Rogers County' campaign unveiled

Dec. 20—Rogers County towns and cities aim to be more than just brief stops along Route 66 when the Centennial Celebration of the Mother Road gets underway in 2026.

With the help of a coalition of Rogers County communities called the Tourism Interlocal Cooperative, a new tourism promotion campaign called "Discover Rogers County" was launched Monday. The press conference was held at one of Claremore Main Streets premier event venues, 320 on Main.

Lt. Gov. Matt Pinnell, who heads the state's tourism efforts, spoke along with County Commissioner Chair Ron Burrows, Claremore City Manager John Feary and Visit Claremore Executive Director Tanya Andrews.

"If you truly want to see America, you have to see Oklahoma," Pinnell told the crowd. "This is what we are really leaning into — something we should be bragging about. I want to thank you all for stepping up. You have talked about this, and you have done it."

Come 2026, Oklahoma is going to be the center of the universe for Route 66, Pinnell said.

"No state is going to beat us; we are the literal center of Route 66," he said. "Oklahoma has more miles of Route 66 than any other state, and we should act like it."

Oklahoma holds claim to 400 miles of Route 66. Nearly 35 miles of the famed cross-country road angle across Rogers County passing through Chelsea, Foyil, Claremore, Verdigris and Catoosa. Some of the original 66 pavement still exists north of Claremore in the town of Foyil, adjacent to the Andy Payne statue. The entire historic road stretches from Chicago to Los Angeles, and is 2,448 miles in length.

Pinnell said Oklahoma will be awarding another $13 million to communities along Route 66 in 2024 to boost related tourism projects before 2026.

He said Oklahomans should expect the coming Route 66 celebration to be one of the largest tourism events of the year, possibly one of the largest nationally, and even internationally. He pointed out that for nearly a century, hundreds of thousands of international visitors, as well as national citizens, have traveled the route annually as part of the American experience.

Pinnell reminded the audience that tourism is Oklahoma's third-largest industry, generating $10.1 billion in direct visitor spending in 2021 and creating 4,000 new jobs. The industry also generated $748 million in state and local tax revenue.

"Oklahoma should be — and we are well on our way to being — a billion-dollar state in tax revenue," Pinnell said. "[Sales tax dollars] pay for most of our city services. Every Oklahoman needs to make the connection between what it means to revitalize Main Street and an amazing tourism industry [and how these pay] for local police and fire departments."

He also recognized the investments "our sovereigns" make toward tourism, meaning the 39 federally recognized tribes in the state.

"When we have those kinds of partnerships no one can beat us," he said, noting no other state has that number of tribes.

Kevin Easley Jr., District 14 councilor for the Cherokee Nation, issued a statement earlier regarding the launch: "Rogers County is located in the center of Cherokee Nation and home to landmark attractions highlighting the rich history of our Nation and its people. Visitors can learn about Oklahoma icons and proud tribal citizens such as Will Rogers, Andy Payne and Lynn Riggs."

Feary and Burrows told the audience this new tourism initiative is "groundbreaking," and a possible model for communities across the state. The directive of Discover Rogers County is to promote the history, culture and the adventure to be found in its eight towns and cities — Catoosa, Chelsea, Claremore, Foyil, Inola, Oologah, Talala and Verdigris and the county as a whole.

The effort is funded by American Rescue Plan Act monies received by the county. The Interlocal Cooperative has designed a new county tourism website, discoverrogerscounty.com and established complementary social media channels and printing travel guides. Visitors are invited to explore any destination within the county and discover what it means to have "authentic small-town charm with world-class attractions."

"As the third-largest industry in Oklahoma, tourism continues to be a leading source of economic revenue for our state," said Pinnell. "Initiatives like Discover Rogers County help shine the spotlight on the one-of-a-kind attractions, experiences, and adventures that make Oklahoma a sought-after tourism destination."

With an estimated 350,000 visitors to Rogers County in 2023, tourism is a leading economic driver for the region. This year alone, the estimated impact of visitor spending in Rogers County was $111 million, with an additional $14 million in indirect spending that supports the local economy.

For more information and to plan a visit, visit discoverrogerscounty.com or follow on Instagram and Facebook at Discover Rogers County.

The Rogers County Tourism Interlocal Cooperative was created by the Rogers County Board of Commissioners through American Rescue Plan funding. Board members are appointed from the eight communities representing Rogers County and include a representative from the Rogers County Board of County Commissioners.