Discover Samsung is back with up to $1,200 off appliances, smartphones, TVs and more

Get major savings on smartphones, appliances, TVs and more at the Discover Samsung event.
Get major savings on smartphones, appliances, TVs and more at the Discover Samsung event.

Whether you need a versatile smartphone, an eye-catching TV or a powerful oven, Samsung can bring next-level quality into your life. The tech giant is behind some of the best devices we've ever tested, but the price tags on those tools can be intimidating. That's why this week is the best time of the year to score supreme savings on some of Samsung's best devices.

It's day three of Discover Samsung: a six-day savings event with discounts on a collection of devices that are smart, stylish and easy to use. Samsung is offering over 120 deals throughout the week, plus flash deals on select devices from noon to 3 p.m. EST every day. This collection of deals applies to home appliances, smartphones, smart TVs, robot vacuums and even PC gaming monitors.

For the mid-week break of Wednesday, Samsung is offering a spacious and stylish upgrade to your kitchen with its 26.7-cubic-foot large capacity side-by-side refrigerator. Typically listed from $2,332, you can get the stainless-steel appliance for as low as $1,799 in its full-depth size—that's a 23% discount! Samsung says the fridge features a Family Hub that lets you control other Samsung smart devices, stream music, share pictures and even see what's inside to better plan your meals for the day. This is the cherry on top of the fridge's in-door ice maker, adjustable top shelf and door bins with gallon storage capacity. 

Today's Discover Samsung flash deals feature savings on everything from compact smartphones to stylish appliances.
Today's Discover Samsung flash deals feature savings on everything from compact smartphones to stylish appliances.

If you want more discounts, Discover Samsung's flash deals running today, September 14 from noon to 3 p.m. EST feature savings on three different devices. Those looking to update their mobile tech can get the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 Bespoke Edition with a 256-gigabyte storage capacity for up to $720 off its list price of $999.99 by trading-in select devices. Tech enthusiasts will also appreciate the Samsung M8 4K smart monitor, with TV streaming and a SlimFit camera built-in, available in its 32-inch size for up to $230.99 off its list price of $729.99. If you want a little more style in your kitchen, the Samsung Bespoke 4-Door French door refrigerator, with a beverage center in different chic styles, will be on sale for as low as $2,299—a 39% discount from its list price of $3,799.

Here's what we know about this week's Discover Samsung deals:

That is just a taste of what Samsung is offering this week. Keep this page bookmarked for more daily deals from this incredible savings showcase.

