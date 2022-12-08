Discover Samsung is back for December with up to $1,725 off appliances, smartphones and TVs

Shop Discover Samsung for amazing discounts on 4K TVs, smartphones and appliances.

Tech junkies rejoice with the return of Discover Samsung from today through Thursday, December 15.

Throughout the event, you can find daily savings on appliances, smartphones and more tech from the top-rated developer.

Holiday shopping may be stressful, but that doesn't mean it's impossible to find amazing deals this month. Whether you need a powerful new way to get the laundry done or want your smartphone to do more than just make quick phone calls, Samsung has the gadgets up to any task. For the next week, you can get those devices for super savings at the Discover Samsung event.

Discover Samsung deals

Starting today, December 8 and running through Thursday, December 15, the tech giant is offering a plethora of deals on select devices. These range from compact earbuds to spacious appliances, and everything in between. Not only is there a collection of set discounts that'll be available throughout the week, but every day through Monday, December 12 will feature flash deals on more devices from noon to 4 p.m. EST. Whatever time you like, you can still save up to $1,725 at Discover Samsung.

One of the weeklong deals you can score is on the Samsung S95B Smart TV. Normally listed from $2,099.99, you can get this 4K OLED screen in its 55- or 65-inch sizes for up to $1,000 off. When we tested the Samsung S95B, we were impressed with its quantum dot-OLED technology that delivers a brighter picture with a wider, purer color display. All four of the TV's HDMI ports support 4K gaming at 120 frames-per-second for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X users at home able to play their favorite games through the S95B's chic thin design.

To kick off Discover Samsung, one of the event's deals of the day is on the Galaxy Z Fold4 smartphone. Shoppers can get a free memory upgrade with purchases and up to $900 off on the futuristic device, depending on what device they have to trade in for the phone. That means you can get the folding smartphone, typically listed from $1,799.99, for as low as $899.99. The Galaxy Z Fold4 is one of our favorite smartphones for its multi-view window that splits its screen in two, which lets you take notes on one half while attending a Zoom meeting on the other. You can make the phone truly your own with the ability to customize how to view apps on the screen.

Those are mere morsels of savings to score at Discover Samsung. We've got all the details on the rest of the deals popping up throughout the week.

Discover Samsung daily deals

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 is one of many stylish pieces of tech on sale for Discover Samsung this week.

Thursday, December 8

Friday, December 9

Get a retro design with futuristic tech by grabbing the Galaxy Z Flip4 smartphone for as low as $299 with eligible trade-in and a free memory upgrade (save $600).

Update your home stereo with the MX-ST90B 1700-Watt sound tower on sale for $699 (save $500).

Get a better view of your next speedrun with the 49-Inch Odyssey G9 gaming monitor for $899 (save $600).

Upgrade your cooking tools with the 6.3-Cubic-Foot Smart Slide-In electric range with air fry and convection options for $999 (save $900).

Saturday, December 10

Sunday, December 11

Get your holiday roast ready with the 6-Cubic-Foot Smart Slide-In gas range oven available in stainless steel for $749 (save $650).

Turn your living room into a home theater with the 86-Inch TU9010 Crustal 4K Smart TV on sale for $1,299 (save $400).

Monday, December 12

Shop the Discover Samsung event

