Discover Samsung is back—shop huge discounts on smartphones, tablets, appliances and more

Discover Samsung has arrived and the tech giant is offering many discounts on its line of TVs, appliances, tablets and more.

Shopping for tech can be a tricky process, especially when you see the price tag on some devices. Nevertheless, there comes a time to upgrade your essential tech, from the smartphone in your pocket to the refrigerator in your kitchen. The good news is that Samsung is offering a whole week of discounts on some of its best devices.

The Discover Samsung sales event is offering incredible markdowns running today through Sunday, June 26. During the sale, you can snag a variety of top-rated devices from the developer at more wallet-friendly prices. These include Samsung Galaxy smartphones, Galaxy Buds headphones, Galaxy Book laptops and QLED TVs. The developer will showcase daily deals on different devices, so you'll have the whole week to find the tech you need—at prices you'll love.

One of today's top deals is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 smartphone. Typically listed from $1,339.97, you can get Samsung's souped-up phone for up to $900 off thanks to a $300 discount and up to $600 in enhanced trade-in credit. Even better, you can get a Samsung Galaxy Watch4 (listed for $249.99) free with purchases! Samsung touts the Flip3's big selling point as its 6.7-inch AMOLED display that can fold with the rest of the phone in a more compact design for your pocket while still flipping open for users to access its features. Don't worry too much about breaking the phone, as it features a strong aluminum frame and IPX8 water resistance for added durability.

Get incredible light control and eye-popping colors with your favorite shows and movies with the Samsung QN85B 4K Smart TV.

If you want a seriously cinematic experience without leaving your living room, look no further than the Samsung QN85B Neo QLED 4K Smart TV. Normally priced from $1,499.99, the developer is offering the screen for up to $500 off. Samsung says the QN85B uses a huge grid of ultra-precise Quantum mini LEDs to create incredible color and contrast in its pictures. It also comes with Dolby Atmos sound technology for theater-quality audio.

Whether you want to get your hands on the latest smart tech or simply can't wait until Amazon Prime Day 2022 to invest in a few new home appliances on a budget, the Discover Samsung sale is the perfect place to shop. Be sure to snatch the savings while you can—these markdowns are selling fast.

The best Samsung Discover deals

The Galaxy Z Flip3 is one of Samsung's latest advancements in smartphone technology and you can get it for up to $900 off.

