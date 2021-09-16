The Discover Samsung sales event is coming—here are the deals to watch

The weeklong Discover Samsung sale offers new deals each day on popular TVs, appliances and smartphones.

Samsung makes some of our favorite dishwashers, headphones and TVs, so it's a major occasion when it hosts one of its biggest sales of the year. Below you can preview the best deals to come during the weeklong Discover Samsung event.

Starting Monday, September 20, you can save on phones, TVs and appliances through Sunday, September 26, plus get several one-day deals on refrigerators, headphones and tablets.

These are in addition to the brand's ongoing Buy More, Save More offer that gets you an extra 10% when you buy two or more appliances, computers, home entertainment pieces or phones and wearables. During the Discover Samsung event, you could pick up the DVE45R6100C dryer (one of our favorite dryers), the accompanying WF45R6100AC washing machine and the DW80R9950UT dishwasher (one of our top picks in dishwashers) for $2,297.95 for all three, a savings of more than $250.

Shop deals on devices including the Galaxy ZFold3.

Here's what we know about the daily deals:

If any of those savings pique your interest and want to know more going forward, be sure to bookmark the Discover Samsung homepage for the daily deals, lifehacks and more going on during next week's major event!

