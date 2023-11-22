Discover the story behind a classic car you’ll see Johnson County podiatrist driving

When “Oh, my aching feet” is a persistent thought, chances are relief requires more than kicking off a pair of shoes. Step by step, feet can take a beating. Those aching feet may be en route to chronic conditions aching for expert care.

Certified podiatrist Dr. John Riley IV has been treating foot and ankle ailments for three decades. And Riley, who was once ranked as a USA Triathlon All American athlete, is equipped with insight specifically for podiatric sports medicine. He treats amateurs and professionals, including dancers and ballerinas in the Kansas City Ballet.

“The last thing you want to see are dancer’s problems from stuffing their feet into the shoes,” said Riley, who lives in Overland Park. “They’re so dedicated.”

Precision, knowledge and expertise are essential in his line of work — and in another sideline pursuit: car restoration.

“At about age 9, I snapped pieces together from plastic model kits for cars, but toy kits were few and far between with my limited allowance,” Riley said.

“I was about 12 when my grandfather Thomas gave me a metal, high-quality large-scale model Duesenberg — the most outstanding model ever. It was a blast to put the model together.”

Then his grandfather gave him a gift of a dirt bike, and advice that kick-started his fascination with cars — and helped his career: “If you have a problem, repair this yourself whenever you can.”

As with medicine, the best path is to diagnose and identify the problem, figure out the best solution, then do the work.

He has won two Best of Show awards for vintage cars he customized and brought back to life in his spare time.

He’s often seen driving a ’57 Chevrolet convertible. The car, white with chrome trim and flashy tail fins, is one of six models he has restored.

“Its interior is red and white. It’s just gorgeous,” he said. “I guess classic cars are something to see, like works of art. I stop at a gas station: 2 minutes putting the gas in and 30 minutes answering questions about the car.”

His wife, Laurie Riley, travels around town in a restored 1977 International Scout, a distant cousin of the legendary Willys, the fundamental American-made military vehicle during World War II and the Korean War.

“Laurie said it would be a fun car to drive. That was the only signal I needed. I finished the car’s restoration…got it done for her 50th birthday,” Riley said. “She drives it open air all summer.”

Riley’s family enjoys the car collection. The Riley’s daughters — Kate, Olivia and Sophie — are free to borrow keys if they want to drive the classics.

Riley looks at his medical career and passion for car restoration pragmatically. Modern medicine calls for sophisticated equipment. For automobiles, you’ll need basic mechanical repair tools. Final follow ups for patients are as needed. For vehicles, a test drive and a tool box in the car will do.

While he enjoys his cars, helping people gain another form of getting around town is at his fingertips. Skilled medical treatment and/or surgery helps put people back on their feet to benefit from walking, the “miracle drug” for all ages.

“Without a doubt, walking is the thing that keeps people healthy,” Riley said. “Anne, a 96-year old patient told me she couldn’t run anymore and she had to cut walking five miles to only four miles a day.”