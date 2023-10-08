Discover Tom French’s distinctive Olathe communities during Fall Parade

Tom French, one of Kansas City’s most respected homebuilders and developers, has been developing and building both maintenance-provided and single-family neighborhoods for over 40 years, providing prospective buyers many options to suit their needs, desires and lifestyles. Two of his communities in Olathe are offering homes ready for occupancy immediately or within 60 days.

The single-family new home community Covington Creek and the twin villa community Covington Court are ideally located in Olathe near 115th Street and Lone Elm Road in a treed, secluded, low-traffic area. In the Olathe Northwest school district, students are within walking distance of Millbrooke Elementary, Summit Trail Middle School, The Goddard School, and the St. Paul School Campus. An abundance of retail shops, restaurants, medical offices, and daycare centers are just down the road.

“These are special communities, in a desirable location, with nearby parks, trails and recreational areas for outdoor enjoyment,” said marketing agent Susan Hoskinson with ReeceNichols Real Estate.

Covington Creek

Developed by Tom French, Phase Two of this single-family home community is open and offers an abundance of gorgeous walkout homesites backing to greenspace. Several homes are in progress by featured builders French Homes, Symphony Homes, and Tim French Homes.

Two homes are featured on the Fall Parade of Homes, which runs daily through October 8: Entry #212 at 11458 S. Aurora Street, a Landon II story and a half plan by Symphony Homes; and Entry #213 at 11477 S. Aurora Street, a Bentley II two story plan by French Homes. This plan, which is also the model/office, offers five bedrooms and five baths with a butler’s pantry.

French Homes is offering a new two-story plan, the Bentley, with four bedrooms, three and a half bathrooms and a modern farmhouse exterior. The home is available now. Symphony Homes has also started construction on his popular Alexander, a reverse story and a half plan with a walkout lower level that backs to green space. Additionally, French Homes has started construction on a new reverse story and a half plan, the Madison; and Tim French Homes has started construction on a new reverse story and a half plan, the McConnell. Both have walkout lower levels and back to green space.

Covington Court

One of Tom’s most popular maintenance-provided communities, the neighborhood offers several twin villas under construction and ready for occupancy, with prices starting at $499,950.

Phase Two offers the popular Alderwood II reverse story and a half plan. Only one walkout lower level remains, and it is the Alderwood II plan which is available now.

The Ensley II plan is the new model/office and has two bedrooms on the main level, along with a finished lower level consisting of a bedroom, bathroom, and rec room. Two of these will be ready for occupancy in under 60 days.

And don’t miss the Ensley III plan, a true ranch with three bedrooms on the main level. The open floor plan is ideal with the kitchen and dining area flowing into the large great room and overlooking the covered deck and patio. The final one remaining is available for immediate occupancy for those wanting or needing to move soon.

“Tom had many requests for a three-bedroom ranch plan and the new Ensley III plan has received such a positive response,” said Hoskinson. “Covington Court is an opportunity to ‘right size’ your next home purchase, with all the new energy efficient products being used today in newly constructed homes.”

The ‘lock-and-leave’ lifestyle at Covington Court twin villas is attractive to many, regardless of age or life stage. Lawn care, snow removal, roof and gutter repair/replacement, exterior painting and building insurance are all taken care of by the homes association.

Amenities for the sister communities Covington Creek and Covington Court, including a pool and playground area, are ready for enjoyment.

Contact Susan Hoskinson at 913-484-2839 or visit TomFrenchHomes.com for further information.

Tom French Homes Locations:

Covington Court - Just east of Kansas 7 at 115th Street and Lone Elm Road in Olathe. Priced from $499,950. Tour the Ensley II model at 11415 S. Millridge Street. Open Hours: Saturday and Sunday Noon to 5pm

Covington Creek - Just east of Kansas 7 at 115th Street and Lone Elm Road in Olathe. Priced from the mid $600s. Tour the Bentley II two-story model at 11477 S. Aurora Drive. Open Hours: 11am to 6pm daily during the Parade of Homes.

Website: TomFrenchHomes.com