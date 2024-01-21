Discover Tranquil Luxury: Timberstone Ridge, Olathe’s Hidden Natural Gem

In the heart of Olathe, just west of K-7 on 119th St., Timberstone Ridge is the perfect combination of luxury living and nature’s embrace. This exclusive community, developed by Prime Development Land Company, offers a rare opportunity for homeowners seeking a retreat from the hustle and bustle of daily life.

The appeal of Timberstone Ridge lies not only in its opulent homes but in its commitment to preserving the natural beauty that surrounds it. Nestled within heavily wooded and rolling terrain, the community comprises only 36 homesites, carefully carved out to create a secluded enclave that celebrates the full bounty of its distinctive property.

What sets Timberstone Ridge apart is its dedication to making nature an integral part of the community’s design, rather than a mere afterthought. Dennis Patterson, the community’s marketer for Prime Development Land Company, emphasizes this unique approach, stating, “Nature is the driving force behind this exceptional community’s planning and construction, not just a hastily landscaped addition.”

These estate-sized lots, averaging over ¾-acre, provide homeowners with a private and nature-friendly environment, inviting them to build their dream homes surrounded by natural beauty. The careful planning extends beyond individual lots, with the developer incorporating buffer zones throughout Timberstone Ridge to preserve the natural vegetation, ensuring homeowners enjoy unspoiled views of the untouched terrain.

Timberstone Ridge boasts homes crafted by some of Kansas City’s finest custom builders. Among them, Starr Homes received the Gold Winner of the Pick of the Parade and First Place in the Distinctive Plan and Design category. The beautifully furnished model is now available for purchase at $1,795,000. Crestwood Custom Homes also offers a unique 1-1/2 story custom home, loaded with designer touches, available for $1,295,000.

Beyond the homes, the community’s 11-acre private park serves as a focal point, featuring a paved trail winding through dense woods. This trail not only offers residents a scenic stroll but also provides glimpses of wildlife and greenspace, culminating at the community’s cabana complex. Here, additional outdoor seating and spaces for community gatherings enhance the sense of camaraderie among Timberstone Ridge residents.

Despite its tranquil setting, Timberstone Ridge doesn’t isolate homeowners from the conveniences of suburban living. Located in the heart of the K-7 growth corridor, residents enjoy easy access to shops, services, dining, entertainment, and recreation throughout Johnson County, the larger Kansas City metro area, and Lawrence. However, once inside the peaceful enclave, the demands of daily life seem to melt away, offering a perfect balance of convenience and serenity.

As the community thrives, now is an ideal time for prospective homeowners to explore the remaining possibilities. With only four lots left, the demand for these unique, heavily wooded sites is strong. Patterson encourages buyers to seize the opportunity, stating, “A home at Timberstone Ridge is more than just a place to eat, sleep, and unwind. It’s a haven of comfort, relaxation, and abundance. Give yourself and your family the home you deserve, where the conveniences of suburban living harmonize with the beauty of nature. Timberstone Ridge truly offers a rare opportunity to live within your own natural paradise.”

Timberstone Ridge emerges as a distinctive luxury community, where the fusion of opulent living and natural surroundings creates a haven for those seeking a peaceful retreat without compromising on convenience. The carefully curated homesites, award-winning builders, and commitment to preserving the environment make Timberstone Ridge an unparalleled gem in the Olathe real estate landscape.

Timberstone Ridge

Location: ¼ mile west of K-7 on 119th St. in Olathe.

Pricing: Lot Prices range from the $234,950 to $294,000, with home prices starting from $1 Million

Contact: Dennis Patterson at 913-851-5800 or Sales@TimberstoneRidgeKS.com.

Website: TimberstoneRidgeKS.com