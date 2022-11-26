discoverIE Group's (LON:DSCV) Upcoming Dividend Will Be Larger Than Last Year's

discoverIE Group plc's (LON:DSCV) periodic dividend will be increasing on the 13th of January to £0.0355, with investors receiving 6.0% more than last year's £0.0335. Despite this raise, the dividend yield of 1.3% is only a modest boost to shareholder returns.

discoverIE Group's Earnings Easily Cover The Distributions

The dividend yield is a little bit low, but sustainability of the payments is also an important part of evaluating an income stock. The last dividend was quite easily covered by discoverIE Group's earnings. This indicates that quite a large proportion of earnings is being invested back into the business.

The next year is set to see EPS grow by 20.2%. If the dividend continues on this path, the payout ratio could be 52% by next year, which we think can be pretty sustainable going forward.

Dividend Volatility

While the company has been paying a dividend for a long time, it has cut the dividend at least once in the last 10 years. The annual payment during the last 10 years was £0.08 in 2012, and the most recent fiscal year payment was £0.11. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 3.2% per annum over that time. Modest growth in the dividend is good to see, but we think this is offset by historical cuts to the payments. It is hard to live on a dividend income if the company's earnings are not consistent.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

With a relatively unstable dividend, it's even more important to evaluate if earnings per share is growing, which could point to a growing dividend in the future. discoverIE Group has seen EPS rising for the last five years, at 12% per annum. Shareholders are getting plenty of the earnings returned to them, which combined with strong growth makes this quite appealing.

discoverIE Group Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

In summary, it is always positive to see the dividend being increased, and we are particularly pleased with its overall sustainability. Earnings are easily covering distributions, and the company is generating plenty of cash. All of these factors considered, we think this has solid potential as a dividend stock.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. Taking the debate a bit further, we've identified 1 warning sign for discoverIE Group that investors need to be conscious of moving forward. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

