Discovery of 2 bodies in November homicide shocked 911 caller

Feb. 3—The girlfriend of one of two men found dead Nov. 27 in a Southwest Decatur apartment told a Morgan County 911 operator she was stunned and "scared" after discovering the two bodies.

"I opened my door, and he was there dead. He got shot," the caller said of her boyfriend. "Please hurry. ... He might can be saved."

Later she told the operator, "I was scared to go in. I don't know what's going on. ... I just seen some blood and my boyfriend laying there and some Black guy."

Codey Ray Schepp, 29, and Quinton Lamon Owens, 42, were pronounced dead at 2:04 p.m. Nov. 27 by Morgan County Coroner Jeff Chunn at Schepp's apartment at Wheeler Estates on McEntire Lane Southwest. Both victims died of gunshot wounds.

Demarcus Antoine Travis, 41, of Huntsville, has been charged with one count of capital murder while attempting robbery and remains in Morgan County Jail without bond. An affidavit filed by Decatur police said Owens was coordinating with Travis to rob Schepp. The affidavit also said Travis fatally shot Schepp.

A transcript of the 911 call reporting the slaying at 1:33 p.m. Nov. 27 was obtained by The Decatur Daily on Wednesday through an open records request. Decatur Police Detective Joshua Daniell said during a Jan. 6 hearing that Schepp's girlfriend made the 911 call.

The girlfriend told the 911 operator that she had come by the apartment earlier on Nov. 27 to get "some clothes" and later returned.

"I saw him this morning, but I haven't been staying there," she said.

Earlier in the call she said, "... I mean, I'm scared, because like I said, I hadn't been here. I've been with my nephew all over the week."

The dispatcher at one point asks if the shooter is still in the apartment.

"I think he is, sir," Schepp's girlfriend responded. "I seen two people laying in the floor."

Travis' case was sent to a grand jury after the Jan. 6 hearing. Investigators haven't said who fired the shots that killed Owens. Morgan County District Attorney Scott Anderson said Thursday that Travis is currently charged with one count of capital murder during robbery but "the charge or charges are subject to modification based upon the grand jury process."

Anderson said he couldn't comment on when the case will be presented to a grand jury.

In the most recent development in the case, Judge Stephen Brown denied a request from defense attorney John Mays to appoint additional counsel for Travis. Mays was retained, rather than appointed by the court, to represent Travis.

Brown wrote in his order that "the court's research does not indicate Alabama law provides for a second counsel when counsel has been retained."

Mays had argued in a motion for additional counsel "that this is a capital case and this defendant is therefore entitled to two counsel to represent him."

Mays said Thursday he plans to file a brief next week asking the judge to reconsider the request for a second counsel. Mays said he was hired for a limited appearance only and Travis' family might not be able to afford to continue retaining him.

"If Travis was to escape jail, he couldn't afford a tank of gas to get out of town," Mays said. "Travis hired me for the preliminary hearing. I quoted him a fee to represent him, and his family is attempting to come up with the money."

Mays said he also plans in the future to request funds for an investigator and mitigation expert.

During the Jan. 6 hearing, Daniell testified at least 11 shots were fired from two handguns in the two deaths at the apartment.

Travis turned himself in and was booked into the Morgan County Jail on Dec. 16 after police had identified him publicly as a suspect. Daniell said at the hearing that surveillance videos, cellphone texts and information from a witness indicated the shootings occurred during a robbery attempt that coincided with a drug transaction.

Authorities found Schepp's body next to a couch with three gunshot wounds to his neck and one to his shoulder. In the same room, Owens was found dead with seven bullet wounds to his torso. Daniell said the autopsy report indicated Schepp had been shot from close range. He said a silver 9mm handgun and a tan handgun were discovered near the bodies.

Daniell said Schepp's girlfriend told authorities that Schepp was dealing narcotics and that a bin with marijuana had been disturbed, and five purses, a cellphone and a suitcase were missing from the apartment after the shooting.

If convicted of capital murder, Travis faces a sentence of either death or life without the possibility of parole.

Travis was previously sentenced to 10 years in prison after pleading guilty to second-degree robbery in 2006, according to court records. The charge arose from his theft of a 2002 Chevrolet Tahoe and cash in Limestone County on Aug. 26, 2005, according to court records.

— mike.wetzel@decaturdaily.com or 256-340-2442. Twitter @DD_Wetzel.