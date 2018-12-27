Discovery of African-American graves in Texas highlights 'moment of reckoning'

SUGAR LAND, Texas — Reginald Moore sank deep into silent prayer, an electric candle casting a glow on the countenance of Martin Luther King Jr. embossed on his black T-shirt.

Beside him, on the steps of Sugar Land City Hall, 50 others paused in quiet reflection. Eyes closed. Heads bent. Flames flickering in their hands.

Moore shifted from side to side, as if communicating with a spirit. He silently mouthed an invocation. He lifted his hands to heaven.

His mind returned to the moment, a few months back, when he first saw the skeletal remains of 95 African-Americans discovered at a school construction site in Fort Bend County, about 20 miles southwest of Houston.

He thought of those souls in the unmarked graves, laying forgotten for decades in the soil where a convict lease camp once stood. He thought of the free men, women and children ensnared by a system often called “slavery by another name.” How they toiled and sweated and bore the brunt of the lash, until they dropped in their tracks and were buried where they fell.

December 16, 2018: -- Sugar Land, TX -- People attend a candlelight memorial in Sugar Land Town Square on Dec. 16. The debate over what to do with the remains of 95 freed slaves who were forced into labor though the Jim Crow-era convict leasing program illustrates the larger issue of whose history gets told in an era where we are debating confederate statues and recognizing lynching victims. The remains were discovered in April at a school construction site in a Houston suburb and also highlight the links between convict leasing and mass incarceration. Reggie Moore, a local activist, has been working for years to build a memorial to the victims of convict leasing. -- Photo by Thomas B. Shea, Freelance ORG XMIT: TS 137710 Mass Graves 12/16/2018 [Via MerlinFTP Drop] More

He envisioned the thread extending from slavery to prison labor to mass incarceration, of the history never covered in textbooks or taught in school. He remembered the parable of the Valley of the Dry Bones, from the Book of Ezekiel.

In the story, the prophet sees a vision of dry bones that are transformed into human figures — covered by flesh and sinew and skin, resuscitated with the breath of life, and raised out of captivity.

Moore moved to the front of the steps and faced the crowd gathered for an evening vigil in honor of the “Sugar Land 95.” Each of the candles they held, now glimmering in the settling darkness, represented one of the people found at the burial site.

They were there, a previous speaker had said, to be the “voices of those ancestors who had been unearthed.”

That call — to give voice to those who have long gone unheard — is being echoed not just in Sugar Land, but around the country where long-hidden grave sites of slaves, former slaves and free blacks have been uncovered in recent years — in a small park in New York City, on a plantation in Anne Arundel County, Maryland, on the campus of the University of Georgia, under a playground in Philadelphia.

Each find illuminates a part of the American story that often goes untold and unmemorialized — and comes amid a national reckoning, a movement to bring attention to those missing chapters. In Sugar Land, that effort centers on resurrecting the names of the forgotten and interring the remains in their proper resting place.

At the vigil, Moore took the microphone for a benediction.

“Lord of our weary years, Lord of our silent tears, we have come a long, long way, but we have a mighty long way to go,” he intoned. “Thank you for allowing those bones to be found, so that they may tell the truth of what happened in the past.”

*****

The first bone was found in February, by a backhoe operator clawing through the dirt on land owned by the Fort Bend Independent School District. By the summer, the remains of 95 people had been recovered on the future site of a career and technical education center.

They were African-American. As young as 14 and as old as 70. With muscular builds, but malnourished, their bones misshapen from back-breaking, repetitive labor. Buried in plain pine boxes, sometime between 1878 and 1911.

Archaeological experts hired by the school district retrieved chains, but no markers. No names.

Moore knew who they were. For two decades, the activist, historian and former prison guard had been telling officials that the ground held the bodies of people who died while in the convict leasing system. Preliminary analysis has supported that conclusion.