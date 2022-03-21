Discovery of body in Greenacres parking lot leads to murder charge for West Palm-area man, 23

GREENACRES — A 23-year-old suburban West Palm Beach man is facing a first-degree murder charge in the fatal shooting of a 20-year-old man whose body was found last week in a Greenacres parking lot.

Deputies arrested Lucas Torres on Saturday in the death of Jean Oneal Guilliaume outside the 20-year-old's apartment in Waterway Village, a gated apartment complex at Jog Road and Cresthaven Boulevard.

Surveillance-camera footage, text messages between Torres and Guillame and cellphone location records placed Torres at the crime scene of a marijuana sale that turned into a robbery, according to investigators, who also have charged Torres with robbery.

Five days after the murder, investigators also found chemicals used to clean crime scenes inside Torres’ car and "a large quantity" of marijuana in his residence, according to the arrest report.

Circuit Judge Donald W. Hafele ordered Torres held without bail during a hearing Sunday at the Palm Beach County Jail. According to court records, the Palm Beach County Public Defender's Office is representing Torres. As a policy, it does not comment on open cases.

PBSO said in the arrest report that Torres denied any involvement in Guillame's death but then requested to speak with counsel after investigators presented him with the evidence they had gathered.

According to Torres' arrest report, he and Guilliaume negotiated a 2 pound marijuana deal inside the victim’s apartment at Waterway Village. Hours later, deputies found Guilliaume dead with multiple shotguns wounds in the parking lot outside of his apartment.

Upon searching Guillame's phone, investigators found Torres was texting him to set up the purchase of marijuana, the report said.

Surveillance cameras of a nearby 7-Eleven captured Torres’ Nissan Altima at 9:43 p.m. while he talked with Guilliaume on the phone. Cameras outside the victim’s development recorded the Nissan entering the complex at 10:58 p.m. Call and geolocation phone records confirmed Torres was at the homicide scene by 11 p.m., according to the arrest report.

When deputies arrived, Guillaume was dead from multiple gunshot wounds, PBSO said.

Three days later, investigators seized Torres’ vehicle and found "evidence within the vehicle to be consistent with cleaning chemicals used in an effort to destroy evidence, corroborating that the shooting occurred in the vehicle," read the report.

The next day, police searched his residence and found marijuana consistent with the one taken from the victim and the black shoes Torres wore the day of the murder, as seen on the 7-Eleven footage.

Neighbors told police Torres returned to his apartment just before midnight Tuesday in a “frantic state,” according to the report.

Torres denied everything when he was questioned by police on Saturday. He denied "any knowledge of a homicide," knowing the victim, speaking with him on the phone and being on the vehicle with him, PBSO reported. After being presented with the evidence, he asked to speak to a lawyer.

The courts have scheduled an initial case conference for Torres before Circuit Judge Jeffrey Gillen on May 18, records show.

This is the first homicide of the year in Greenacres according to the Palm Beach Post’s online homicides database. It is one of the 12 murders reported in the county this year. Last year, there were 109 homicides in Palm Beach County, two of which took place in Greenacres.

