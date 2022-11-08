Discovery of bronzes rewrites Italy's Etruscan-Roman history

10
·2 min read

ROME (AP) — Italian authorities on Tuesday announced the extraordinary discovery of more than 2,000-year-old bronze statues in an ancient Tuscan thermal spring and said the find will “rewrite history” about the transition from the Etruscan civilization to the Roman Empire.

The discovery, in the San Casciano dei Bagni archaeological dig near Siena, is one of the most significant ever in the Mediterranean and certainly the most important since the 1972 underwater discovery of the famed Riace bronze warriors, said Massimo Osanna, the Culture Ministry's director of museums.

Thanks to the mud that protected them, the figurines were found in a perfect state of conservation. Alongside the figures were 5,000 coins in gold, silver and bronze, the ministry said.

As evidence of the importance of the find, the ministry announced the construction of a new museum in the area to house the antiquities.

Jacopo Tabolli, who coordinated the dig for the University for Foreigners in Siena, said the discovery was significant because it sheds new light on the end of the Etruscan civilization and the expansion of the Roman Empire between the 2nd and 1st centuries B.C.

The period was marked by wars and conflicts across what is today’s Tuscany, Umbria and Lazio regions, and yet, the bronze statues show evidence that Etruscan and Roman families prayed together to deities in the sacred sanctuary of the thermal springs. The statues bear both Etruscan and Latin inscriptions.

“While there were social and civil wars being fought outside the sanctuary ... inside the sanctuary the great elite Etruscan and Roman families prayed together in a context of peace surrounded by conflict,” Tabolli said. “This possibility to rewrite the relationship and dialectic between the Etruscan and Romans is an exceptional opportunity.”

Some of the two dozen bronzes are entire figures of humans or gods, while others are of individual body parts and organs which would have been offered up to the gods for intervention for medical cures via the thermal waters, the ministry said in a statement.

Recommended Stories

  • Italy hails 'exceptional' discovery of ancient bronze statues in Tuscany

    ROME (Reuters) -Archaeologists in Italy have uncovered more than two dozen beautifully preserved bronze statues dating back to ancient Roman times in thermal baths in Tuscany, in what experts are hailing as a sensational find. The statues were discovered in San Casciano dei Bagni, a hilltop town in the Siena province, about 160 kilometres (100 miles) north of Rome, where archaeologists have been exploring the muddy ruins of an ancient bathhouse since 2019. "It is a very significant, exceptional finding," Jacopo Tabolli, an assistant professor from the University for Foreigners in Siena who coordinates the dig, told Reuters on Tuesday.

  • Norway: Princess gives up royal duties amid fiancé questions

    Princess Märtha Louise, the daughter of Norway’s King Harald, said Tuesday she no longer will officially represent the Norwegian royal house following “many questions relating to me and my fiancé's role.” The 50-year-old princess, who is fourth in line to the Norwegian throne, got engaged in June to Durek Verrett, an American who describes himself as a shaman and a healer on his website. At least one foundation for which Märtha Louise served as a patron subsequently ended its connection with the princess.

  • Controversial DC tipping proposal goes before voters — again

    A controversial proposal to change the pay structure for servers and other workers at Washington's bars and restaurants goes before voters Tuesday, four years after approval of an identical ballot issue that was later overturned by the D.C. Council. Initiative 82 would eliminate the so-called tipped wages system in which restaurant owners pay certain staff members well below the $16.10 minimum hourly wage on the assumption that the difference would be made up through customer tips. If the employees' tips for the night don't raise that income up to the minimum, the employers make up the difference.

  • Americans convicted in Japan on Ghosn's escape return home

    An American father and son convicted in Japan on charges of helping Nissan former Chairman Carlos Ghosn escape to Lebanon, hiding in a box, have been returned to the U.S., their lawyer said Tuesday. Michael Taylor, a former Green Beret, was sentenced in July last year in Tokyo District Court to two years in prison, while his son Peter Taylor was sentenced to one year and eight months. The Taylors were arrested in Massachusetts in May 2020, and extradited to Japan in March 2021, though they fought against deportation to Japan.

  • French cardinal says he abused 14-year-old girl 35 years ago

    Cardinal Jean-Pierre Ricard, one of France's highest-ranking prelates of the Catholic Church, said Monday that he had abused a 14-year-old girl 35 years ago and is withdrawing from his religious duties. The move comes after a report issued last year revealed a large number of child sex abuse cases within the French Catholic Church. “Thirty-five years ago, when I was a priest, I behaved in a reprehensible way with a young girl aged 14,” Ricard said in a written statement.

  • AP sources: Justice Dept. watchdog probing Mass. US attorney

    The Justice Department's inspector general has opened an investigation of the top federal prosecutor in Massachusetts, prompted by U.S. Attorney Rachel Rollins' appearance at a political fundraiser featuring first lady Jill Biden, The Associated Press has learned. An investigation by the department's internal watchdog targeting one of the nation’s 93 U.S. attorneys — political appointees who are some of the highest-ranking federal law enforcement officials — is highly unusual. The ethics concerns surrounding Rollins threaten to undermine Attorney General Merrick Garland’s efforts to restore the Justice Department’s reputation for political independence after tumultuous years under Republican President Donald Trump.

  • Woman dressed like superhero among 2 charged with imprisoning minor, Florida cops say

    She was beaten in an abandoned building, deputies say.

  • 'Qatar is a mistake,' says former FIFA President Sepp Blatter

    Sepp Blatter, the former president of FIFA when Qatar was awarded the 2022 World Cup hosting rights in 2010, told Swiss newspaper Tages Anzeiger "Qatar is a mistake," adding that "the choice was bad." The Qatar decision has been marred by controversy, including allegations of corruption and human rights violations, since it was first announced. Blatter, who led FIFA for 17 years, has also been embroiled in accusations of corruption during his tenure.

  • Student spots elusive critter on forest floor — one that hadn’t been seen in 80 years

    “No, it can’t be,” the student thought to himself when he found the creepy critter.

  • Russian mercenary fighting against Ukraine dies in Kostroma nightclub fire

    An alleged Russian mercenary involved in the full-scale war against Ukraine has perished in a fire at a nightclub n the Russian city of Kostroma, Ukrainian journalist Denis Kazansky said on Telegram on Nov. 6.

  • Don’t miss Target’s newest early Black Friday deals on Dyson vacuums, Apple AirPods, TVs and more

    Start your holiday shopping early.

  • Republican Gov. Chris Sununu laughs at Trump's forthcoming 2024 presidential bid announcement: It's 'a terrible idea'

    "First off, announcing you're going to run for office between an election and Christmas is a terrible idea," Sununu said.

  • $1.9 billion Powerball drawing still delayed because of security issue

    If you’re waiting to find out if you have a jackpot-winning Powerball ticket, you’re going to have to wait a little longer.

  • It took me over 10 years to get the painful bumps on my skin diagnosed. Here's what I wish more people knew about it and how I treat my symptoms.

    The author shares how this painful condition affects many in the US but often is misdiagnosed. Here's what helped her get treatment.

  • Analysis-North Korea's missile launches show no scarcity of weapons funding, materials despite sanctions

    North Korea's record year of missile launches has shown its willingness to pour resources into producing and deploying more weapons than ever - and sanctions have done little to hinder their development, analysts say. Last week the country fired more than 80 missiles, including its latest short-range ballistic missiles (SRBMs) and a new variant of intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM), by far the North's most launches in such a short period. Although North Korean weapon costs are not known, ICBMs in other countries can cost tens of millions of dollars, and SRBMs such as Russia's Iskander up to $3 million.

  • ‘Condo buildings in peril’: coastal city asks county for evacuation order

    With Subtropical Storm Nicole steaming closer to Florida’s coastline, Daytona Beach Shores leaders are asking Volusia County to issue an evacuation order.

  • Cygnus Cargo Spacecraft Fails to Deploy Solar Array Shortly After Launch

    The Cygnus cargo spacecraft has run into some trouble on its way to the International Space Station (ISS), as one of its two solar arrays is refusing to deploy.

  • UK government rejects plan to build national flagship

    Britain's Conservative government on Monday scrapped a 250 million-pound ($288 million) plan to build a national flagship that was supposed to tour the world as a “floating embassy" amid a public spending squeeze and to prioritize funding for boosting U.K. defenses against Russia. New Prime Minister Rishi Sunak sunk the plan to create a successor to the Royal Yacht Britannia, which was retired in 1997. The new flagship was championed by former Prime Minister Boris Johnson, but critics had slammed it as a vanity project.

  • John Lennon's killer says there was "evil in my heart"

    The man who gunned down John Lennon outside his New York City apartment building in 1980 told a parole board that he knew it was wrong to kill the beloved former Beatle, but that he was seeking fame and had “evil in my heart." Mark David Chapman made the comments in August to a board that denied him parole for a 12th time, citing his “selfish disregard for human life of global consequence.” Chapman killed Lennon on the night of Dec. 8, 1980, as he and Yoko Ono were returning to their Upper West Side apartment.

  • Banned book lesson thrusts Oklahoma teacher into campaign

    Boismier especially loves the fantasy genre, a passion sprouted from childhood favorite “Harry Potter.” Over the past two years, the nine-year teaching veteran was growing alarmed with the Republican-controlled Oklahoma Legislature’s increasing efforts to restrict access to books in public schools.