Discovery Center Museum's nationwide search for new director led to Rockford native

The Discovery Center Museum has a new executive director who is a familiar face at 711 N. Main St. and in the community.

Lana Paris is taking the reins from Discovery Center co-founder Sarah Wolf, the museum's first and only executive director who is calling it quits Friday after a 43-year career.

"When you are following the legacy of Sarah Wolf, that's a privilege," Paris said.

She also said she is well aware that she is stepping into some big shoes.

"I don't think any one person can ever fill Sarah's shoes, but with the team that she has left in place, I feel like we really are positioned well to continue her legacy as well as the legacy of all the amazing people who have contributed over the years."

New Discovery Center Museum Executive Director Lana Paris poses for a photo on Thursday, Jan. 25, 2024, at the Discovery Center Museum.

Paris is a Rockford native and Rockford University graduate. She and her husband, Don Zwiefelhofer, are parents to one son, Sam Zwiefelhofer. Paris has been with the museum for nearly six years most recently serving as director of development in charge of fundraising, managing grants and corporate and individual donations. Prior to that, Paris was executive director of the Rock Valley College Foundation and vice president of United Way of Rock River Valley.

"I feel like with my skill set and community contributions, I have an opportunity to advance the museum," she said.

According to Discovery Center Museum Board President James DiVerde, a nationwide search for a new executive director was conducted and ultimately led to an in-house candidate.

"Among the excellent internal and external candidates for the executive director position, Lana had the best combination of experience and vision to lead the Discovery Center following the retirement of its long-time Executive Director Sarah Wolf," DiVerde said in a statement to the Rockford Register Star. "Lana’s past successes at the Discovery Center, as well as her knowledge of the leading trends and best practices at children’s museums nationwide, made a convincing case that she was the right choice to lead the museum on its next exciting chapter."

Under Paris' leadership, the public can look forward to two new exhibits, expected to arrive in about in 18 months.

One of the exhibits will be a music and sound gallery. "It will be a great opportunity to learn about the science of sound in a fun and interactive way," she said.

The other will be a laboratory exhibit. "We are a STEM-based children's museum, so giving kids the opportunity to have a hands-on laboratory experience is certainly exciting."

The new exhibits will be installed once the building's new HVAC system is installed.

Paris also said the museum will become even more inclusive.

"One of the things that we've seen in our community and nationally is the increase of children and adults on the autism spectrum," she said. "And I think that many museums have incorporated things like sensory rooms, quiet spaces, ensuring that all exhibits are accessible."

While the museum already offers discounted memberships and free passes, Paris said, "We would love to get to the point where all children in our community have the opportunity to come and visit the museum."

