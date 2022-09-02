Discovery Channel prevails in lawsuit claiming man was falsely identified as 'Robocop Killer'

Circuit Judge Angela Dempsey has denied a third effort to disqualify her from a civil case in which a man says he was falsely identified as a brutal killer in a Discovery Channel documentary

The next day, Dempsey ruled in favor of the media giant saying it was not negligent in its identification of Nathaniel White as the killer in its "Evil Lives Here" documentary. Dempsey concluded his attorneys failed to prove any actual harm or defamation or that Discovery was intentionally negligent.

The actual killer was convicted in the early 1990s of deaths committed when he recreated scenes from the 1987 science fiction action film “Robocop."

Orlando attorneys for White, a former Florida prison inmate released in 2013 who was mistaken for a New York serial killer of the same name, maintained that through her ex-husband Dempsey is too close to the defendant and cannot be unbiased. They add she failed to compel the Discovery Channel and other involved companies to provide evidence in the case.

Nathaniel White: Man confused with 'Robocop' killer on national TV sues Discovery Channel for defamation

Attorney Charles Barfield has already filed two appeals with the First District Court of Appeal in the case, both over alleged discovery violations, and plans to file two more contesting summary judgments issued in the case. Tuesday, he filed a motion for a rehearing and reconsideration of the summary judgment.

But the heart of the matter, Barfield said, is that the companies incorrectly used his client's image in their show about a brutal serial killer.

"The legal fight for justice for Mr. Nathaniel White will continue at the appellate level until he obtains justice," Barfield wrote in an email. "Justice must be real and personal for every American citizen and not some seven-letter word or some abstract unattainable theory. Clearly, the defendants were negligent, caused harm, damages and injury to Mr. White by falsely broadcasting to millions of its paid consumers that Mr. White was a serial killer who killed 7 people."

However, Dempsey concluded White failed to prove the three crucial elements of a defamation case.

Despite his photo appearing in Google searches identifying him as the "Robocop Killer," White’s photo appeared for three seconds at the end of the episode and did not include any identifiers of any kind.

Discovery retooled the episode without White's photo but the original had already aired, viewed in more than one million homes, and was piggybacked onto other outlets who have used the image.

The ruling determined that White failed to cite admissible evidence to sway a jury that Discovery was negligent in airing the episode, that he experienced any actual damages because of the episode or that it as a whole was defamatory.

“There is no genuine dispute as to any material fact,” she wrote. “Discovery is entitled to judgment as a matter of law.”

Origin of the 'Robocop Killer' defamation case

The case began in 2020 when White sued for invasion of privacy, defamation by libel, intentional infliction of emotional distress and negligent infliction of emotional distress after the Discovery Channel first aired the episode in August 2018.

The lawsuit was filed in Leon County, the seat of the Second Judicial Circuit, by White, a Big Bend resident.

But after three motions to disqualify the long-serving judge by Barfield, the efforts failed with Dempsey ruling the motions “legally insufficient.”

Barfield claimed that Dempsey has had a pattern of failing to hold Discovery or others sued in the lawsuit – such as Amazon, Microsoft and Red Marble Media – accountable for failing to comply with requests for evidence in the discovery process.

He also alleged in his August 15 motion to disqualify that Dempsey has a conflict of interest because her ex-husband works for Tallahassee law firm Greenberg Traurig, which has a partner that represents Microsoft in the case.

But the efforts to have her recuse herself have been futile thus far.

The next day, the nine-page summary judgment was issued in favor of The Discovery Channel.

The Nathaniel White who lives in Florida has been approached by friends and family as well as strangers who think he is the serial killer in the show because the program used his Florida Department of Corrections photo.

The two men are both Black and share the name of Nathaniel White, although the convicted killer has a darker complexion. Florida’s public records laws make prison booking photos readily available while New York’s system is much tougher to retrieve public records.

The former Florida inmate was released over a decade ago after he served time for statutory rape, grand theft and aggravated battery. The convicted serial killer is spending the rest of his life behind bars. The Florida White is 67; the serial killer White is 60.

The Nathaniel White serving 150 years to life in Elmira Correctional Facility is a brutal murderer who claimed in a TV interview that voices in his head made him kill six women in upstate New York, starting in 1991.

He was charged with six counts of murder in Orange County, New York and confessed to five of the killings.

He said he decided to kill after watching “RoboCop,” styling his violent killings after what he saw in the movie. He had been released from a prison sentence for abducting women at knifepoint in April 1992, according to the Associated Press, and killed five women that July.

Contact Karl Etters at ketters@tallahassee.com or @KarlEtters on Twitter.

