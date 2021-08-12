Discovery to Charge Poland With Violating U.S. Treaty

Thomas Seal and Wojciech Moskwa
·2 min read
In this article:
(Bloomberg) -- Discovery Inc. plans to take legal action against the Polish government for potential breach a bilateral investment treaty with the U.S., escalating a standoff over the media giant’s television assets in the east European country.

A “notice of dispute” for violating the 1990 pact between the two NATO allies was sent to President Andrzej Duda on Thursday, Discovery said in an emailed statement. A day earlier, Poland’s lower house of parliament passed legislation that -- if implemented -- will force the U.S. company to sell its TVN unit.

Furthermore, Poland’s media regulator has for more than a year refused to renew the broadcasting license for Discovery’s TVN24 news channel, drawing accusations that the country was seeking to silence independent journalism.

Discovery, the third-largest U.S. investor in Poland, said the ordeal is a warning for other foreign companies seeking to do business in the European nation, calling the government’s actions “damaging and discriminatory.” If it can’t reach a resolution with Poland, Discovery said it will pursue the case through arbitration.

Shares of Silver Spring, Maryland-based Discovery fell as much as 2.5% in New York trading Thursday.

“We are deeply committed to safeguarding our investment in Poland and its people, defending the public’s interest in independent media and the rights of freedom of expression,” said JB Perrette, President and CEO of Discovery International. “This legislation will have a chilling effect on U.S. and European investment into the Polish economy, and we will aggressively defend our rights.”

Discovery said it will seek “seek full compensation for Poland’s breaches” of the treaty, citing concerns over fair and equitable treatment, non-impairment by arbitrary and discriminatory measures, non-discrimination in granting licenses, and the prohibition on expropriation without compensation.

The company “continues to strive for a positive resolution to this situation, but should this fail, Discovery intends to commence arbitration proceedings.”

The Polish government wasn’t immediately reachable for comment outside of regular working hours in Warsaw.

Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki has said the legislation is vital for the country to prevent Russian or Chinese media taking over a Polish broadcaster. It also showed Poland was finally standing up for its rights after decades of passively accepting the international order, he said.

Poland’s nationalist leaders considered themselves political allies of Donald Trump, but under President Joe Biden ties have cooled. U.S. officials have spoken out on the erosion of the country’s democracy, its treatment of the LGBTQ+ community and, most recently, growing investment risks.

(Updates with shares and background, from paragraph four.)

