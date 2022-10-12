Discovery in criminal case against ex-KCK cop Golubski is ‘significant,’ prosecutor says

The amount of discovery in the criminal case against former Kansas City, Kansas, police detective Roger Golubski is “significant,” a federal prosecutor said Wednesday.

During a brief hearing, Assistant U.S. Attorney Stephen Hunting said he is working to turn over the government’s evidence against Golubski to his lawyer, Christoper Joseph, as part of the usual discovery process.

Joseph said he is “flying blind” because he has not yet received discovery, but thinks he and Hunting can work through it. He said prosecutors indicated the first round of discovery will consist of 36,000 pages.

Golubski, who worked at the Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department from 1975 to 2010, was indicted last month on six counts that accuse him of sexually assaulting and kidnapping a woman and a teenager from 1998 to 2002, though prosecutors contend he raped additional victims. The charges came after years of allegations from community members that the white cop targeted Black women in KCK’s impoverished north end.

Now 69, Golubski has pleaded not guilty. At a hearing last month, Magistrate Judge Rachel Schwartz released Golubski on home detention, citing his health issues. He is under location monitoring technology.

Roger Golubski's booking photo

Golubski, who has a white goatee and glasses, appeared at the hearing on the fourth floor of the U.S. courthouse in Topeka in a suit and tie. His attorney declined to comment after the hearing.

Hunting also declined to speak to reporters.

U.S. District Judge Toby Crouse set Golubski’s next hearing for Dec. 14. If convicted, the former detective faces a sentence of life in prison.

Seated in the courtroom Wednesday was Ophelia Williams, one of the women Golubski is accused in an indictment of sexually assaulting. She alleges Golubski raped her as he investigated two of her sons in a murder case.

Attorney Bill Skepnek, who represents Williams and a “handful” of other women with allegations against Golubski, said he is working on a lawsuit seeking monetary damages. He said there are other people who must have known about Golubski’s alleged decades-long predation and need to be held accountable.

“No one thinks he acted alone,” Skepnek said.

Prosecutors said the investigation is ongoing. They have asked anyone with additional information to call the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI.