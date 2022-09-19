Discovery of dead 1-year-old in family’s bathtub leads to murder charge, NC cops say

A 1-year-old was found “unresponsive” in a North Carolina family’s bathtub and investigators suspect it was not an accident, according to the Rocky Mount Police Department.

It happened at 9 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 18, at a home in the 600 block of Paul Street, police said in a news release. Rocky Mount is about 55 miles northeast of Raleigh.

The child was identified as Romie Tyler III.

“EMS transported the child to UNC Nash Healthcare,” police said. “Despite exhaustive life-saving efforts, the child was pronounced deceased.”

An investigation determined the child “had substantial bodily injuries,” officials said.

Investigators did not say how those injuries occurred, but the discovery led to the mother’s boyfriend being “charged with first degree murder and felony child abuse.” He is being held at the Nash County Detention Center with no bond, official said.

The child’s 27-year-old mother was also arrested, officials said, and is charged with charged with felony child abuse.

