Discovery Educational Trust takes over Hogarth Primary School

A multi-academy trust that took over a failing school has vowed to turn it around.

The Discovery Educational Trust (DET) brought Hogarth Primary School in Brentwood, Essex, under its wing after Ofsted said it must improve.

The trust is already responsible for St Martin's School and Larchwood Primary School, both in Brentwood, among others.

Trust CEO Ryan Duff said he wanted to help schools reach their potential.

It follows Chase High School, in Westcliff, being rated as a good school for the first time in its history, under the DET's stewardship.

Ambition

Mr Duff became executive head teacher of Hogarth Primary School in January before it converted to become part of the trust in September, and vowed to get it up to scratch.

He said: "I am the sort of person who looks at that 10% that needs improving. I'm not satisfied in saying the job is done if we are only 90% there.

"I always look at what needs to happen next."

He added that the DET had promoted staff from within the school and brought in new people.

"It is not our sole priority to grow [the trust], we only grow when everyone is ready. There is no sense in growing if that is to the detriment of our trust, but we do want to help other schools."

Follow East of England news on Facebook, Instagram and X. Got a story? Email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk or WhatsApp 0800 169 1830