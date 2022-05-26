Discovery of human remains investigated on Michigan Avenue

May 26—Falls Police Criminal Investigation Division detectives say it will be a "lengthy process" to investigate the discovery of human remains found lying in the backyard of a Michigan Avenue home.

Patrol officers were called to the home at around 11:40 a.m. Wednesday for a call of a "man down, probably deceased" at the rear of a home in the 1800 block of Michigan Avenue. When officers arrived, they reported that they had found the "badly decomposed human remains" of what appeared to be a male.

Detectives said they could not immediately determine who the person was, how long the remains had been in the backyard or whether foul play may have been involved. An autopsy is set for later today, which will include additional forensic testing on the remains.

The remains may be those of a Falls man who was reported missing in December and was last reportedly seen in that area. Friends of the missing man had been recruiting volunteers on-line. as recently as Wednesday, to search for him.