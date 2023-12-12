Discovery Language Academy’s Breakfast with Santa brings community together

NEW BEDFORD – Families had fun making arts and crafts, eating, and getting to tell Santa Claus what they want for Christmas as they gathered Dec. 10 for the Discovery Language Academy’s annual Holiday event.

Ol’ Saint Nick was joined by more than 350 people who turned out for the school’s “Breakfast with Santa” event held at the United Fishermen Club in New Bedford.

All proceeds benefited the school’s mission to offer opportunities for children and adults to learn the Portuguese language and culture.

Guests were treated to several Christmas songs sung in Portuguese by the students and a performance by the school’s folkloric group.

This article originally appeared on The Herald News: Discovery Language Academy’s Holiday event brings community together