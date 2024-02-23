Discovery of man and woman killed in Palm Beach County park ends in second arrest

WEST PALM BEACH — Almost two years after investigators found a man and woman shot to death in a Palm Beach County park, deputies have arrested a man they believe pulled the trigger.

Raymond Anderson III, 42, of Lehigh Acres, is the second person charged in connection with the fatal shootings at John Stretch Park on April 21, 2022. Palm Beach County sheriff's deputies first identified 30-year-old Kadiedra Burger as a suspect after discovering text messages between her and one of the victims, neither of whom are named in court records.

Investigators believe Burger and Anderson met with the victims at the park before sunrise to discuss a botched drug deal, according to Burger's arrest report. Text messages sent to Burger's phone, which she said she lent to other people, mention a "missing package" and mounting pressure for Burger to find it.

Someone who accompanied the two victims to the park told deputies that a woman dressed in all black stepped out of a sedan, approached their car and said she "was going to speak with her people" about the missing package. Then, the witness said, the woman drew a gun and began shooting, striking the driver.

The witness said that a man, also dressed in all black, approached the passenger side of the car and began shooting, striking the survivor and killing the man in the back seat. Deputies found texts in the dead woman's phone sent to a number registered to Burger, arranging their meeting at John Stretch Park west of Belle Glade.

Though Burger later denied being in Palm Beach County at the time of the shooting, deputies say license-plate readers and geolocation data from her phone indicate otherwise.

Witness picked different woman out of lineup than the one police arrested

Anderson and Burger face two counts of first-degree murder, one count of attempted murder and another of shooting into an occupied vehicle. Anderson, who has a slew of prior felony convictions and was legally prohibited from owning and using a gun, faces an additional charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm.

If convicted, he and Burger could be sentenced to life in prison. Deputies booked Anderson Wednesday into the Palm Beach County Jail, where he remains without bail. Burger has fought unsuccessfully for her own release from jail, urging Circuit Judge Sarah Willis to place her on house arrest instead.

"I know I am an innocent party in all of this," Burger wrote in a letter to the judge in April. "I am going to fight until I prove to the courts I am innocent."

The one surviving witness told investigators she didn't know either shooter's name but could identify the woman if shown a picture. When presented with a photo lineup that included Burger, the survivor chose a photograph of a different woman. Deputies said they investigated the lead and could find no connection to the crime.

Burger is due next in court on April 15 to discuss the status of her case. She and Anderson were appointed legal counsel from the Palm Beach County Public Defender's Office, which, as a practice, does not comment on open cases.

