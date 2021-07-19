Discovery of mass grave shocks El Salvador

El Salvador has long had one of the highest rates of violent crime in the world. But even in this country inured to mayhem, the Osorio case has shocked the public. Local media have dubbed the dwelling the "House of Horrors."

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Former El Salvadoran policeman accused of having dozens of bodies buried around 'House of Horrors' residence

    A former police officer in El Salvador is accused of having dozens of bodies, most of them women, buried around his residence and is facing charges of at least four counts relating to homicide.

  • El Salvador 'House of Horrors' killings shock nation numbed to violence

    Neighbors knew something was wrong in that squat green house when a young woman's screams pierced the quiet of their neighborhood in Chalchuapa, a small town about 80 kilometers (50 miles) from San Salvador, this nation's capital. Jacquelinne Palomo Lima, 26, and her mother had been lured to the windowless dwelling by the man who lived there – 51-year-old former policeman Hugo Osorio - who had promised them information about Palomo's missing brother, Alexis, a family member told Reuters. Neighbors called police when they heard Palomo's screams on the night of May 7 as she fled the home only to be overtaken by Osorio, who allegedly hit her in the head with a metal pipe and dragged her back inside.

  • Colombia announces police reforms aimed at stemming abuses

    Colombian President Ivan Duque on Monday announced reforms to the nation’s police forces that are meant to improve accountability and decrease human rights abuses, following weeks of protests in which officers were accused of killing at least two dozen demonstrators. Speaking in a courtyard, flanked by police officers, Duque said that the government will create a human rights directorate that will report to the nation’s police chief, and will be led by a retired colonel.

  • El Salvador gears up for stablecoin launch

    The government of El Salvador has revealed the country is to launch its own stablecoin – the Colon Dollar – aimed at facilitating day-to-day commerce for its citizens.

  • U.S. alternate gymnast tests positive as Olympics' COVID protocols face early tests

    In an early test of COVID surveillance at the Summer Olympic Games, several athletes have already tested positive for COVID-19 following arrival in Tokyo. But International Olympic Committee [IOC] officials say they are confident the Games can be carried out safely. The latest: An alternate for the U.S. women's gymnastics team tested positive for COVID-19 in Japan on Sunday, according to the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe

  • Norway says cyber attack on parliament carried out from China

    OSLO (Reuters) -Norway said on Monday that a March 10 cyber attack on parliament's e-mail system was carried out from China, calling on authorities there to take steps to prevent such activities. An investigation by the country’s intelligence services had revealed the attack came from "actors operating out of China", the ministry said. "Several of our allies, the EU, and Microsoft have also confirmed this."

  • New York Times columnist Nick Kristof tests waters for Oregon governor

    N.Y. Times columnist Nick Kristof, known for on-the-ground reporting about humanity around the world, tells two Oregon newspapers that he's considering entering the Democratic primary for governor next year. Driving the news: Kristof, 62, whose Twitter bio calls himself "Oregon farmboy turned NY Times columnist," told Willamette Week: "I have friends trying to convince me that here in Oregon, we need new leadership from outside the broken political system. ... I'm honestly interested in what my

  • COVID patient: Rejecting the vaccine is "playing Russian roulette"

    For the first time since January COVID cases are up in all 50 states, nearly tripling in the past three weeks.

  • Make your own 99: Amazon is selling a huge box of Cadbury Flakes

    Don't miss out on this treat.

  • Singapore police arrest teen after killing of schoolboy, 13

    Singapore police said on Monday a high school student had been arrested and would be charged with murder over the killing of a 13-year-old boy, whose body was found in a school bathroom along with an axe. Extreme violence in schools is rare in Singapore, a country known for low crime and obedience to rules that counts itself as among the safest places in the world. "We are all shocked to receive news of the tragic incident," Chan Chun Sing, the education minister, posted on Facebook.

  • Capitol rioter gets 8 months in prison in first Jan. 6 felony sentence

    Hodgkins in the Senate chamber on Jan. 6. Photo: CCTV footage via DOJ38-year-old Paul Hodgkins of Tampa was sentenced to eight months in prison Monday after pleading guilty to obstruction of an official proceeding, a felony charge stemming from his participation in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.Why it matters: Hodgkins is the first Jan. 6 rioter to be sentenced for a felony, setting a benchmark for hundreds of other cases that prosecutors have brought against individuals involved in the Capitol attack

  • 3 dead near Michigan country music festival were school pals

    Three young men who likely died from carbon monoxide exposure while camping near a country music festival in Michigan were pals who played high school football together. “My heart is breaking for these families and the ones still fighting for their lives,” said Mays' mother, Amy Satterthwaite, referring to two more friends who were at a hospital. The deaths Saturday probably were caused by carbon monoxide from a portable generator that was operating too close to their travel trailer, Lenawee County Sheriff Troy Bevier said Monday.

  • ITV Studios Becomes Latest Distributor to Withdraw From Mipcom TV Market in Cannes (EXCLUSIVE)

    ITV Studios is the latest super-indie to bow out from October’s Mipcom market in Cannes — traditionally the largest annual confab for the global TV industry. The production-distribution giant joins the likes of “Peaky Blinders” distributor Banijay, whom Variety revealed was skipping the market back in June, and content powerhouse BBC Studios, which also pulled the […]

  • Mullen says post-election chaos within Trump White House "incredibly disturbing"

    New reporting suggests Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Mark Milley believed former President Trump might stage a coup to try to stay in power. Admiral Mark Mullen, the former Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, discusses his fears of the politicization of the military.

  • Lady Gaga to perform with Tony Bennett 'One Last Time' at special NYC shows

    The singers will perform their only public shows in New York City this summer ahead of their new album of jazz material.

  • 'Please, please get vaccinated': Biden

    U.S. COVID-19 cases have been on the increase in recent weeks and officials say the rise is almost entirely among people who have not been vaccinated as the highly infectious Delta variant becomes the dominant COVID-19 strain in the country.Nearly all deaths and hospitalizations nationwide have been among unvaccinated people, officials say.In a speech about the U.S. economy, Biden said the recovery hinges on getting the pandemic under control. He said four states with low vaccination rates accounted for 40% of all cases last week."So please, please get vaccinated," Biden said. "Get vaccinated now."

  • Nearly 1,500 new COVID-19 cases reported in Tarrant County over the weekend

    Health experts are warning that the county is experiencing a COVID-19 surge, paralleling the rise of the delta variant across the country.

  • Thick smoke blankets Russian city as wildfires rage amid heat wave

    Wildfires are tearing across Siberia as record-high temperatures grip the area, leaving cities like Yakutsk covered in a thick layer of smoke.

  • 'I dare you to deny me Communion.' What has happened to Catholicism in America?

    Prominent Democrats push the idea that Catholicism in modernity requires adaptation, rather than the courage to stand apart from the political moment.

  • Is Washington ready for space tourism to take off?

    When it comes to public safety, traffic jams and environmental hazards, there is no framework for regulating private space travel.