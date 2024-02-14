Discovery Nissan celebrates grand opening

Kevin Geagan, new owner of Discovery Nissan, cuts the ribbon with his children at the grand opening of the dealership held last week.

A ribbon cutting was held at Discovery Nissan last week, formerly Nissan of Shelby, to celebrate its grand opening under new ownership.

The dealership, located at 631 S. Post Road, has had a controversial past.

Last year, the general manager, Sam Kazran, and nearly a dozen other employees were cited by the North Carolina Division of Vehicles License and Theft Bureau for failing to disclose damages, among other charges.

After the dealership took corrective action under new management, the state dropped the charges.

In addition to the ribbon cutting, guests were invited to have food and drinks, take photos under a balloon arch and enjoy music.

The new owners of Discovery Nissan said they are doing things differently.

"We are really focused on doing the right thing," said Travis Lewis, general manager.

He said they are faith-based and believe in operating with integrity.

"Everybody has been super welcoming," Lewis said. "We're very excited to be here."

He said the new management "cleaned house" and has employees who see the vision of the dealership.

"A resurrection, if you will," Lewis said.

Kevin Geagan, the new owner of the dealership, said they are a family business and not a big public company. He said he grew up and began doing business in a small community and grew over the years.

He said at Discovery Nissan, staff become family, and the community becomes partners.

"For us, when we come to work in the morning, we're not like how much money can we make, it's who can we do good for today," Geagan said.

He said profit usually follows when you do the right thing.

Geagan said Discovery Nissan would like to partner with community organizations in Cleveland County which focus on wounded veterans and children.

Christine Cribb, executive director of the Cleveland County Chamber of Commerce, said it was good to see someone like Discovery Nissan come in to a rural economy who has a passion for helping veterans and children.

"We welcomed Kevin and his team to Cleveland County Chamber," Cribb said.

Kevin Geagan, new owner of Discovery Nissan, and a crowd gathered at the grand opening Friday.

This article originally appeared on The Shelby Star: Discovery Nissan celebrates grand opening