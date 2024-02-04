Discovery Park in Sacramento closes amid rising river levels, flooding

(FOX40.COM) –The Sacramento County Department of Regional Parks is scheduled to close Discovery Park on Sunday, ahead of anticipated flooding.

The park’s flooding stems from the rise in water levels in the American River and Sacramento River. Located in a historic floodplain, Discovery Park is designed to flood when river levels rise, according to park officials.

“Bicycle commuters and park visitors should use caution as conditions will change throughout the next few days as the storm passes through the valley and surrounding mountains,” Sacramento County Department of Regional Parks said on its website.

Sacramento County Regional Parks staff said they will continually monitor the river elevations. Discovery Park will remain closed until further notice.

