Discovery Science Place announces enhanced Southside Bank Exhibit is open

Aug. 26—The Southside Bank exhibit at the Discovery Science Place has been enhanced. The exhibit, which reopened Friday, Aug. 25, featuring an updated look and new additions.

The interactive exhibit empowers children to channel their creativity and delve into the world of banking exploration as they take on roles both as bank employees and customers.

"The Southside Bank exhibit has consistently been a popular attraction among our visitors. Now, the young residents of East Texas can indulge in an even more immersive experience that incorporates drive-thru banking as a dynamic component of their playful learning journey," said Carol Whiteside, DSP executive director.

Alongside the newly added models of an ATM and a secure vault, the exhibit continues to offer the familiar features of realistic computers and phones. With the innovative inclusion of the drive-thru feature, families are encouraged to relish quality moments at the DSP while they engage with the enriched and elevated Southside exhibit, Whiteside said.

For the project, DSP collaborated with Southside Bank marketing team members as well as vice president and communications director Steven Campbell and Jack Maines, vice president and facility director.

"Southside Bank's unwavering dedication has contributed to the creation of an enhanced exhibit that guarantees both educational exploration and joyful amusement for children," she added.

For more information, contact Whiteside at 903.405.3714 or cwhiteside@uttyler.edu, or Tami

Urias, DSP development director, at 903.705.6813 or TamiUrias@discoveryscienceplace.org.

Associated with UT Tyler, the Discovery Science Place is an informal learning environment whose purpose is to ignite curiosity in young minds through fun, hands-on exploration in science, technology, engineering and math. Founded in 1993, the DSP is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday. The DSP, a member of the Association of Science and Technology Centers and Association of Children's Museums, participates in the Museums for All program. More than 60,000 guests visit each year.

For more information, visit discoveryscienceplace.org.

With a mission to improve educational and health care outcomes for East Texas and beyond, UT Tyler offers more than 90 undergraduate and graduate programs. Through its alignment with UT Tyler Health Science Center and UT Health East Texas, UT Tyler has unified these entities to serve Texas with quality education, cutting-edge research and excellent patient care. Classified by Carnegie as a doctoral research institution and by U.S. News & World Report as a national university, UT Tyler has campuses in Tyler, Longview, Palestine and Houston.