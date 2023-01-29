Discovery of skull leads to more human remains on mountain, Arizona police say

More human remains were discovered during a search of South Mountain near Phoenix following the discovery of a skull by a hiker, Arizona police reported.

The additional remains were found Saturday, Jan. 28, and handed over to the Maricopa County Forensic Medical Center, Phoenix police said in a news release.

The remains are expected to help identify the person, the release said. The incident is being investigated as a homicide, police say.

A hiker stumbled across a human skull at South Mountain Park on Jan. 14, McClatchy News previously reported. The skull showed signs of trauma.

South Mountain Park includes 16,000 acres with over 50 miles of trails and three mountain ranges, according to the City of Phoenix.

Police ask that anyone with information contact the Phoenix Police Department or Silent Witness at 480-948-6377, or 480-837-8446 for Spanish speakers.

