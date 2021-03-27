- By GF Value





The stock of Discovery (NAS:DISCK, 30-year Financials) shows every sign of being significantly overvalued, according to GuruFocus Value calculation. GuruFocus Value is GuruFocus' estimate of the fair value at which the stock should be traded. It is calculated based on the historical multiples that the stock has traded at, the past business growth and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the price of a stock is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. At its current price of $35.96 per share and the market cap of $18.3 billion, Discovery stock appears to be significantly overvalued. GF Value for Discovery is shown in the chart below.





Discovery Stock Shows Every Sign Of Being Significantly Overvalued

Because Discovery is significantly overvalued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be much lower than its future business growth, which averaged 10% over the past three years and is estimated to grow 3.63% annually over the next three to five years.

Link: These companies may deliever higher future returns at reduced risk.

Since investing in companies with low financial strength could result in permanent capital loss, investors must carefully review a company's financial strength before deciding whether to buy shares. Looking at the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage can give a good initial perspective on the company's financial strength. Discovery has a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.14, which ranks worse than 83% of the companies in the industry of Media - Diversified. Based on this, GuruFocus ranks Discovery's financial strength as 4 out of 10, suggesting poor balance sheet. This is the debt and cash of Discovery over the past years:

Story continues

Discovery Stock Shows Every Sign Of Being Significantly Overvalued

It poses less risk to invest in profitable companies, especially those that have demonstrated consistent profitability over the long term. A company with high profit margins is also typically a safer investment than one with low profit margins. Discovery has been profitable 9 over the past 10 years. Over the past twelve months, the company had a revenue of $10.7 billion and earnings of $1.81 a share. Its operating margin is 25.58%, which ranks better than 92% of the companies in the industry of Media - Diversified. Overall, GuruFocus ranks the profitability of Discovery at 8 out of 10, which indicates strong profitability. This is the revenue and net income of Discovery over the past years:

Discovery Stock Shows Every Sign Of Being Significantly Overvalued

Growth is probably the most important factor in the valuation of a company. GuruFocus research has found that growth is closely correlated with the long term stock performance of a company. A faster growing company creates more value for shareholders, especially if the growth is profitable. The 3-year average annual revenue growth of Discovery is 10%, which ranks better than 76% of the companies in the industry of Media - Diversified. The 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is 30.5%, which ranks better than 83% of the companies in the industry of Media - Diversified.

Another way to look at the profitability of a company is to compare its return on invested capital and the weighted cost of capital. Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. We want to have the return on invested capital higher than the weighted cost of capital. For the past 12 months, Discovery's return on invested capital is 7.19, and its cost of capital is 8.35. The historical ROIC vs WACC comparison of Discovery is shown below:

Discovery Stock Shows Every Sign Of Being Significantly Overvalued

In short, the stock of Discovery (NAS:DISCK, 30-year Financials)is believed to be significantly overvalued. The company's financial condition is poor and its profitability is strong. Its growth ranks better than 83% of the companies in the industry of Media - Diversified. To learn more about Discovery stock, you can check out its 30-year Financials here. To find out the high quality companies that may deliever above average returns, please check out GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener. This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

