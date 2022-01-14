Discrimination and harassment haunt Sri Lanka's Muslims

Anbarasan Ethirajan - BBC News, Colombo
·6 min read
Maram Khalifa
Maram Khalifa's husband, a prominent Sri Lankan civil rights lawyer, has been in prison for 20 months

Apart from looking after her toddler, Maram Khalifa's days consist mostly of trying to find ways to bring her husband home.

Hejazz Hizbullah, a prominent Sri Lankan civil rights lawyer, has been in prison for about 20 months, under anti-terrorism charges. Prosecutors accuse him of hate speech and causing communal disharmony.

They allege that Mr Hizbullah gave a speech to young Muslim boys inciting them against the Christian community.

Mr Hizbullah, who is from the minority Muslim community, spent more than a year in prison before the charges were levelled in April 2021, and he has remained in prison since. His trial is due to begin later this month. His wife firmly rejects the charges.

"He was outspoken, very active in defending Muslim rights and minority rights in general," she told the BBC. The charges against her husband were "a message to anyone who wants to speak about against racism, against discrimination", she said.

Mr Hizbullah was first arrested in connection with the devastating 2019 Easter Sunday suicide bombings, carried out by local Islamists. More than 260 people were killed when high-end hotels and churches were targeted.

Initially, he was accused of having links with one of the bombers. His lawyers say the prosecution later dropped those allegations after they pointed out that he had only appeared in two civil cases involving property disputes for the father of the attacker, a well-known spice trader.

Amnesty International last year called Mr Hizbullah, a vocal critic of the government, a "prisoner of conscience".

Activists say that the arrest of Mr Hizbullah is part of ongoing harassment of the minority community in recent years. Ethnic fault lines run deep in Sri Lanka, where Muslims constitute less than 10% of the country's 22 million people, who are predominantly Sinhalese Buddhists.

Hejazz Hizbullah
Amnesty International has called Hejazz Hizbullah a "prisoner of conscience"

Muslims were allies of the government during the nearly three-decade war against the Tamil Tiger rebels, who were fighting for a separate homeland for the other minority Tamil community.

But Muslim leaders say the attitude of a section of the majority Sinhalese towards them changed after the war ended with the defeat of the Tamil Tigers in May 2009.

Rights groups point out that there had been anti-Muslim riots, targeting houses and businesses, by the ethnic Sinhalese mob even before the Easter Sunday attacks took place.

The Easter Sunday bombings were a watershed moment. Weeks after the attacks, Muslim properties and mosques were vandalised by Sinhalese mobs and hate speech became virulent on social media. The Muslim community was demonised and there were calls by Sinhalese hardliners to boycott Muslim shops.

The current president, Gotabaya Rajapaksa, who as defence secretary led the war efforts against the Tamil rebels, came to power in November 2019 with a strong backing from Sinhala Buddhist nationalists. He campaigned on a platform of national security.

With his elder brother Mahinda Rajapaksa winning parliamentary elections a year later, the Rajapaksas firmly tightened their grip on power.

"For the government it is a trump card that they keep using to keep the vote base - saying that there is a threat to the country from Islamic extremists," Hilmy Ahamed, from the Muslim Council of Sri Lanka, told the BBC.

Sri Lankan Muslims light candles and offer prayers outside the St. Anthony&quot;s Church where blast took place last Sunday Colombo, Sri Lanka, 28 April 2019.
Sri Lankan Muslims light candles and offer prayers at the site of an Easter Sunday bombing in Colombo in 2019

During the pandemic, the government initially did not allow the bodies of Covid victims from the minority Muslim and Christian communities to be buried. Several bodies were forcibly cremated, despite experts saying that bodies could be buried with proper safety measures.

The cremation of bodies is forbidden in Islam. Officials at that time argued that the burials could contaminate ground water.

After an uproar from the minorities and rights groups, the government last year finally allotted a designated space in eastern Sri Lanka for Covid victims to be buried.

The government last year also came with a proposal to ban the wearing of burqas and all other forms of face coverings citing national security concerns. A minister said "it was a sign of religious extremism that came about recently".

And there was a plan announced to shut down more than 1,000 Islamic religious schools, which the government said were flouting national education policy.

"In the post-war period, Muslims have become the new enemy," said Bhavani Fonseka, a human rights lawyer.

"We have seen several incidents where the Muslim community has come under attack. I would say the community is under siege," she said.

Galagoda Aththe Gnanasara Thero
Buddhist monk Galagoda Aththe Gnanasara has been accused of fanning the flames of hatred against Muslims

But the government rejects the charges that they were treating the Muslim community unfairly.

Mohan Samaranayake, Director General of the Sri Lankan Government's Information Department, told the BBC: "There is no institutionalised, systematic policy of discrimination against any community. But I admit the fact that there may be problems faced by all communities, including the Sinhalese."

With regard to the proposal to shut down madrassas, he said: "The decision was taken after investigations into the Easter Sunday bombings found that certain educational institutions were used to radicalise Muslim youth."

The government has also triggered some controversy with its recent efforts to bring in a uniform law code for all communities. Critics say the "Task Force for One Country, One Law", appointed by President Rajapaksa last November to bring legal reforms, is aimed at minority communities.

The taskforce has been instructed to look at special laws surrounding marriage and inheritance for minorities and for some of the majority Sinhalese and make recommendations for a uniform set of rules. The appointment of Galagoda Aththe Gnanasara to head the committee has also triggered outrage among minorities - Mr Gnanasara is a controversial Buddhist monk accused of spreading sectarian hatred and anti-Muslim rhetoric.

Speaking to the BBC, Mr Gnanasara said the legal reforms were long overdue. He also said he was only raising key issues facing the country.

"More than 500 Christian groups have been operating in this country with the aim of creating religious problems," he said. "There are Islamic groups promoting Wahabism, Salafism and they are misleading the youth of this country."

Sri Lanka is already facing an economic crisis because of its dwindling foreign exchange reserves. The import restrictions have increased prices of some essential commodities by up to 30% in the past year, making the government unpopular even among the Sinhalese Buddhists.

Among Muslim leaders, there is a feeling that the current financial crisis has shifted the focus away from their community for now. But they say further trouble can be prevented only when Buddhist nationalism is reined in.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Is a rebellion brewing in Narendra Modi's BJP?

    A handful of defections is not likely to radically change the political dynamic in India's most important state.

  • Secret audio sheds light on toppled dictator’s frantic last hours

    The BBC has obtained extraordinary recordings believed to be of phone calls made by Tunisian ex president Zine al-Abidine Ben Ali as he flew out of the country in 2011.

  • 'No money left': Lebanese telcos close to meltdown as cable thieves thrive

    Lebanon's telecom duopoly, once cash cows for the state, used to allocate most of their spending on wages, rent and infrastructure. Now revenues have nosedived, and the biggest cost for Alfa and Touch is diesel for the power generators that - with the country's economic meltdown causing national blackouts on top of a currency crash - they use to run the creaking telecom network. "We are in crisis management mode without being able to look at all at long-term problems or see what the overall solutions are because we're distracted by daily matters," Telecoms Minister Johnny Corm told Reuters.

  • A judge told a 72-year-old man who has cancer that he 'should be ashamed' of himself after he said he was too weak to keep up with his lawn

    "You should be ashamed of yourself," 31st District Judge Alexis G. Krot told the man. "If I could give you jail time on this, I would."

  • ‘Represents That Entire Department’: Sheriff Moves to Fire Georgia Deputy Who Commented Online That Ahmaud Arbery ‘Still Got the Death Penalty’

    A Georgia sheriff’s deputy in middle Georgia has been “suspended without pay pending termination” after allegedly calling murder victim Ahmaud Arbery a “criminal” on social […]

  • Christine Lee: Lawyer, mother-of-two, pillar of Anglo-Chinese community ... and spy

    For almost three decades, Christine Ching Kui Lee has been a pillar of the Anglo-Chinese community. A wealthy lawyer and campaigner, Ms Lee, from her home in the suburban West Midlands, has been energetic, it is fair to say, in promoting Chinese interests in Britain.

  • Judge Tosses Teen Rape Conviction, Says 148 Days in Jail Is ‘Plenty of Punishment’

    WGEMAn Illinois judge had a shocking outburst in court Wednesday, kicking a prosecutor out with minimal explanation as outrage grows over the judge’s decision to reverse his own ruling on a teen accused of rape.“Mr. Jones, get out,” Adams County Judge Robert Adrian fumed as he ordered Josh Jones of the Adams County State’s Attorney’s Office to leave the courtroom. The Muddy River News, whose journalist was in court, reported that Jones was set to appear in an unrelated case but had apparently “l

  • The Taliban Have Staffing Issues. They Are Looking for Help in Pakistan.

    KARACHI, Pakistan — It was 20 years ago when the jihadi, a defense ministry official in the Taliban’s first government, fled Afghanistan as U.S. troops swept into the country. He settled in southwestern Pakistan with other Afghans, bought a house and became a baker. Then, after Kabul fell to the Taliban in August, Khyal Mohammad Ghayoor received a call from a stranger who identified himself only by the dual honorifics, Hajji Sahib, which roughly translates to a distinguished man who has made a p

  • MyPillow Guy Mike Lindell Just Made His Most Bonkers Claim Yet

    ...and that's saying something.

  • Pope effectively demotes official credited with notorious pronouncement about same-sex couples

    Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith — one of the most important Vatican offices, interpreting doctrine for the universal Catholic Church, sanctioning dissenters and handling cases of clergy abuse of minors — said last year that the church wouldn't bless same-sex unions because God "cannot bless sin."

  • ‘Something’s not right in southern Oregon’: alarm at rise of illegal pot farms

    Armed men in pickup trucks rule over vast illicit industry that has transformed rural counties, depleting water and scaring locals Empty hoop houses seen along the roadside near Cave Junction, Oregon, last month. Photograph: Mason Trinca/The Guardian Christopher Hall parks his old Toyota on a dirt road that dead-ends in a forest in Oregon’s Illinois Valley. He points out a cluster of greenhouses surrounded by piles of trash, and the hillside above, which has been terraced and entirely stripped o

  • Fox News Contributor Throws Cold Water on Fox’s Latest Hillary Clinton Fantasy

    Fox NewsViewers tuning into Fox News over the past two days may have come away with the belief that defeated 2016 Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton is absolutely ramping up a 2024 White House run.But finally, on Thursday, that reality-free bubble was deflated a bit on-air when Fox News contributor Richard Fowler tossed cold water on the fantasy, calling it “ridiculous” and saying it “made no sense.”Citing a farcical Wall Street Journal op-ed written by two Trump-supporting politica

  • Brace yourself South Florida; ‘Wheels Up, Guns Down’ road mayhem is coming, and officers are ready

    Monday won’t be all picnics and parades. While many workers across the region have a day off for the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday, law enforcement officers will be out in full force. For reasons that still are not that clear, on MLK Day, South Florida roads, even the interstate, morph into a into giant free-for-all. It’s a daredevil’s playground with hundreds of people on dirt bikes and ...

  • Judge tells ex-prison guard convicted of sexually assaulting a female inmate he can join the military or go to jail

    A judge told a man who admitted to sexually assaulting a shackled inmate to chose between jail or the military, saying: "You are under the gun, young man."

  • The Sinister Message Behind 10 People Found Murdered in a Truck

    Reuters / Edgar RobledoEarlier this month, the corpses of eight men and two women were found piled into a Mazda SUV that was parked under a decorated Christmas tree beside the Governor’s Palace in the city of Zacatecas, in north-central Mexico.According to a statement The Daily Beast received from the attorney general’s office, the victims were found early on the morning of Jan. 6 and their ages ranged from 18 to 45. At least one showed signs of torture. Seven of them had been killed by “asphyxi

  • Latin Mass meets Chicago rules | Terry Mattingly

    A Pope Francis letter appeared to give local bishops some freedom to control use of the old Latin Mass.

  • Top Indian court intervenes in hate speeches against Muslims

    India’s top court on Wednesday said it will take up a petition seeking prosecution of several saffron-robed Hindu religious leaders for allegedly making highly provocative speeches against Muslims at a closed-door meeting last month. Three Supreme Court judges said they were issuing a notice to the Uttarakhand state government that they will investigate the case next week. The religious leaders called on Hindus to arm themselves for “a genocide” against Muslims during the meeting in the northern holy town of Haridwar in Uttarakhand in December, according to a police complaint.

  • Joe Scarborough Rips 'Gutless' Kevin McCarthy With What He Said Exactly 1 Year Ago Today

    It’s a stark reminder of “just how shameless” the top House Republican is, said the MSNBC anchor.

  • Trump’s new Manhattan bar: serving rip-off drinks and a side of narcissism

    45 Wine and Whiskey, the ex-president’s latest venture in his eponymous New York tower, is quite an experience – if you can find anyone to let you in Trump Tower in midtown Manhattan. There are 39 photos of the former US president in the 45 Wine and Whiskey bar. Photograph: Spencer Platt/Getty Images If you are a man who has failed in an attempt to launch a vodka brand, done the same with a line of steaks, and bankrupted several casinos and hotels, leaning further into the hospitality business m

  • North Olmsted Walmart theft

    A 35-year-old woman was taken into custody Tuesday for a laundry list of alleged crimes that happened at a local Walmart, North Olmsted police said.