We Discuss Why Gadang Holdings Berhad's (KLSE:GADANG) CEO Compensation May Be Closely Reviewed

Gadang Holdings Berhad (KLSE:GADANG) has not performed well recently and CEO Kok Onn will probably need to up their game. Shareholders will be interested in what the board will have to say about turning performance around at the next AGM on 09 November 2022. This will be also be a chance where they can challenge the board on company direction and vote on resolutions such as executive remuneration. From our analysis, we think CEO compensation may need a review in light of the recent performance.

See our latest analysis for Gadang Holdings Berhad

Comparing Gadang Holdings Berhad's CEO Compensation With The Industry

At the time of writing, our data shows that Gadang Holdings Berhad has a market capitalization of RM222m, and reported total annual CEO compensation of RM1.4m for the year to May 2022. That's a slight decrease of 3.3% on the prior year. Notably, the salary which is RM1.25m, represents most of the total compensation being paid.

In comparison with other companies in the industry with market capitalizations under RM946m, the reported median total CEO compensation was RM722k. This suggests that Kok Onn is paid more than the median for the industry. Moreover, Kok Onn also holds RM29m worth of Gadang Holdings Berhad stock directly under their own name, which reveals to us that they have a significant personal stake in the company.

Component 2022 2021 Proportion (2022) Salary RM1.3m RM1.4m 91% Other RM128k RM71k 9% Total Compensation RM1.4m RM1.4m 100%

On an industry level, around 82% of total compensation represents salary and 18% is other remuneration. It's interesting to note that Gadang Holdings Berhad pays out a greater portion of remuneration through salary, compared to the industry. If total compensation veers towards salary, it suggests that the variable portion - which is generally tied to performance, is lower.

A Look at Gadang Holdings Berhad's Growth Numbers

Over the last three years, Gadang Holdings Berhad has shrunk its earnings per share by 3.9% per year. Its revenue is up 8.5% over the last year.

Story continues

Overall this is not a very positive result for shareholders. And the modest revenue growth over 12 months isn't much comfort against the reduced EPS. So given this relatively weak performance, shareholders would probably not want to see high compensation for the CEO. Historical performance can sometimes be a good indicator on what's coming up next but if you want to peer into the company's future you might be interested in this free visualization of analyst forecasts.

Has Gadang Holdings Berhad Been A Good Investment?

The return of -56% over three years would not have pleased Gadang Holdings Berhad shareholders. This suggests it would be unwise for the company to pay the CEO too generously.

In Summary...

Given that shareholders haven't seen any positive returns on their investment, not to mention the lack of earnings growth, this may suggest that few of them would be willing to award the CEO with a pay rise. At the upcoming AGM, management will get a chance to explain how they plan to get the business back on track and address the concerns from investors.

We can learn a lot about a company by studying its CEO compensation trends, along with looking at other aspects of the business. That's why we did our research, and identified 3 warning signs for Gadang Holdings Berhad (of which 1 doesn't sit too well with us!) that you should know about in order to have a holistic understanding of the stock.

Important note: Gadang Holdings Berhad is an exciting stock, but we understand investors may be looking for an unencumbered balance sheet and blockbuster returns. You might find something better in this list of interesting companies with high ROE and low debt.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here