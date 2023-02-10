We Discuss Why Model N, Inc.'s (NYSE:MODN) CEO Will Find It Hard To Get A Pay Rise From Shareholders This Year

Share price growth at Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) has remained rather flat over the last few years and it may be because earnings has struggled to grow at all. The upcoming AGM on 16 February 2023 may be an opportunity for shareholders to bring up any concerns they may have for the board’s attention. They will be able to influence managerial decisions through the exercise of their voting power on resolutions, such as CEO remuneration and other matters, which may influence future company prospects. In our analysis below, we show why shareholders may consider holding off a raise for the CEO's compensation until company performance improves.

How Does Total Compensation For Jason Blessing Compare With Other Companies In The Industry?

At the time of writing, our data shows that Model N, Inc. has a market capitalization of US$1.3b, and reported total annual CEO compensation of US$7.1m for the year to September 2022. We note that's an increase of 27% above last year. We think total compensation is more important but our data shows that the CEO salary is lower, at US$530k.

On examining similar-sized companies in the American Software industry with market capitalizations between US$1.0b and US$3.2b, we discovered that the median CEO total compensation of that group was US$7.5m. This suggests that Model N remunerates its CEO largely in line with the industry average. What's more, Jason Blessing holds US$11m worth of shares in the company in their own name, indicating that they have a lot of skin in the game.

Component 2022 2021 Proportion (2022) Salary US$530k US$515k 7% Other US$6.5m US$5.0m 93% Total Compensation US$7.1m US$5.6m 100%

Speaking on an industry level, nearly 9% of total compensation represents salary, while the remainder of 91% is other remuneration. It's interesting to note that Model N allocates a smaller portion of compensation to salary in comparison to the broader industry. It's important to note that a slant towards non-salary compensation suggests that total pay is tied to the company's performance.

Model N, Inc.'s Growth

Over the last three years, Model N, Inc. has shrunk its earnings per share by 19% per year. Its revenue is up 12% over the last year.

Overall this is not a very positive result for shareholders. While the revenue growth is good to see, it is outweighed by the fact that EPS are down, over three years. These factors suggest that the business performance wouldn't really justify a high pay packet for the CEO. Looking ahead, you might want to check this free visual report on analyst forecasts for the company's future earnings..

Has Model N, Inc. Been A Good Investment?

With a total shareholder return of 1.6% over three years, Model N, Inc. has done okay by shareholders, but there's always room for improvement. In light of that, investors might probably want to see an improvement on their returns before they feel generous about increasing the CEO remuneration.

To Conclude...

The flat share price growth combined with the the fact that earnings have failed to grow makes us wonder whether the share price will have any further strong momentum. In the upcoming AGM, shareholders will get the opportunity to discuss any concerns with the board, including those related to CEO remuneration and assess if the board's plan will likely improve performance in the future.

CEO compensation can have a massive impact on performance, but it's just one element. We did our research and spotted 3 warning signs for Model N that investors should look into moving forward.

Arguably, business quality is much more important than CEO compensation levels. So check out this free list of interesting companies that have HIGH return on equity and low debt.

