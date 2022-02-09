Discussing the effectiveness of mask mandates in schools
The director of COVID response at UCSF shares why she believes mask mandates aren’t the most effective protocol for keeping kids safe in school.
The West Wortham elementary school student said she was sent to ISS after being stopped by the principal. Her parents are outraged. Here’s why.
Stacy Tennenbaum and Mark Ulbrich, principals at Pickerington Central and North high schools, respectively, have been placed on administrative leave.
The civil lawsuit stems from a racist petition dubbed “Start slavery again” that circulated around the Park Hill school community in September.
A 16-year-old student suffered an apparent fentanyl overdose at a Connecticut high school Thursday, suspected to be caused by laced marijuana, authorities say.
Caren Solomon Bharwani has lived her entire life in Buckhead, an exclusive Atlanta enclave known for stately homes set back from dogwood-lined streets and upscale shopping on Peachtree Road. Her kids have enjoyed Atlanta’s school offerings, including the popular International Baccalaureate program, and she’s formed tight bonds with educators providing services to her two children […]
In a letter provided exclusively to Insider, three senators asked the Education Department to provide prompt relief to defrauded Navient customers.
WESLEY CHAPEL — It all started with a classroom survey on personal pronouns. On the first day of school in August, Pasco County parent Rebecca Yuengling got a message from her daughter that some of her teachers at Cypress Creek High had asked students what name and pronouns they preferred. They also asked if it was OK to share that information with the teens’ parents. Yuengling contacted ...
Poudre School District students with autism regularly go into the community to practice appropriate behavior.
George M. Johnson's "All Boys Aren't Blue," which is in the libraries at both Salina high schools, is facing a challenge from community members.
"If even 1% of Californians became educators each year, we’d solve the teacher shortage."
Todd Chasteen took aim at North Carolina’s K-12 social studies standards, which proponents say are more inclusive. He called them “unproductive, regressive and unhelpful.”
Question: Is there any way to consolidate Parent PLUS Loans with my regular student loans? Not only are the Parent PLUS loans higher interest than my own loans, they don’t currently count towards seeking an income-based repayment plan because they are under my mother’s name, even though I have been the one paying them. Combining them would put me at over $80K in student loan debt and income-based repayment would then actually help.
The political culture war is roiling Colorado schools.Threat level: At least three districts across the state — including two with new conservative board majorities — are looking to abruptly oust superintendents and leaders.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeTheir motivations include support by these officials for school mask mandates amid the COVID-19 pandemic and efforts to implement diversity and equity policies.What's happening
This state needs teachers — qualified teachers — and this bill will surely drive many of them away, writes a group of student teachers.
Significant bias has contributed to lower classroom observation scores for thousands of teachers in Tennessee over the last decade, a study published in late December found. Even when controlling for differences in professional qualification and student testing performance, male and African American teachers were rated lower than their female and white colleagues. The paper is […]
Thanks to Dolly Parton, working nine-to-five and going to school at the same time just got a little bit easier to manage. Dolly Parton to Cover 100% of College Tuition for All Dollywood Employees Abby Jones
The latest religious row in India has six 18-year-old Muslim schoolgirls at its center. In the southern state of Karnataka, protests have erupted in colleges and schools over the right of female students to wear the hijab. This is the latest flashpoint in a series of religion-fueled controversies that have, in part, come to define modern India.
Payal Kapadia’s A Night Of Knowing Nothing opens in sensuous, somnolent darkness. A group of film students dance in front of an outdoor projection at nighttime, their bodies practically merging with the flickering screen. The scene initially plays out in silence, until we hear a hushed female voice reading a pair of intimate letters signed only “L.” We learn of how L.’s relationship with her boyfriend was cut short by his parents, who rejected her because she belongs to a lower caste. But in bet
Here's what happened after Sangamon County Circuit Court Judge Raylene Grischow issued an order regarding COVID-19 mitigations in Illinois schools.