After some discussion, Jeff Hamilton is named interim sheriff

John Vitzthum, front, of District 3, responds to a question during the Public Property Committee report at Thursday's Livingston County Board meeting. Board Chair Kathy Arbogast listens.

Maybe it was coincidence and maybe there was a reason, but the Sheriff, Jail and License Committee chairman and vice chairman were absent from Thursday's Livingston County Board meeting at the Historic Livingston County Courthouse. The absences were made obvious right before the naming of the interim sheriff was made.

District 2 representative Jason Bunting pointed this out when he spoke up regarding the naming of the interim sheriff because he said the matter should be tabled since SJL Committee Chair Jim Carley and vice chair Bob Weller were absent.

After listening to reports from Chris Myers, executive director of the Livingston County Mental Health Board, and Jackie Dever, director of the Livingston County Health Department, Board Chair Kathy Arbogast went into the subject of naming an interim sheriff. This was made necessary after the retirement of former sheriff Tony Childress last month.

“There were two candidates that showed interest in the interim sheriff's position. I have interviewed both and thought long and hard on what they both had presented to me, as well as hearing from board members and (what) the public has conveyed,” Arbogast said in a prepared statement. “It was not an easy decision, so with that, my appointment will be Jeff Hamilton and I appreciate your consent and I will make that motion.”

Interim Sheriff Jeff Hamilton

The motion was immediately seconded by Paul Ritter of District 3 and then discussion was announced. This is when Bunting spoke up about wanting to hold off on the vote.

Bunting said he wanted to ask for this to be tabled before the motion was made and seconded. State's Attorney Randy Yedinak was called to explain what could take place at this point, of which nothing really favored Bunting's position.

Apparently not happy with the situation, Bunting explained his point:

“Going through the roll call, I noticed the chair and the vice chair of Sheriff, Jail and License are not in attendance tonight and whoever's name she (Arbogast) would put forth as our interim sheriff to serve the people of Livingston County for the next 8-9 months, you would think that that interim sheriff would like to have the approval of both chair and the vice chair of the Sheriff, Jail and License. That was my only reason for tabling this. But, since we have a motion on the floor, we will go that way.”

Arbogast was originally going to go wit ha voice vote, but Bunting asked for a roll call vote, which Arbogast approved.

County Clerk Kristy Masching read through the roll and the voted ended with 14 approving the appointment of Hamilton, four (Bunting, Joe Steichen, Bill Mays, Linda Ambrose) voting against, Joel Barickman voting “present” and Jim Blackard abstaining.

Hamilton, who has been acting sheriff since Childress retired last month, was the chief deputy before the retirement and accepted the acting position despite a pay cut. Hamilton will now be the sheriff of Livingston County until a new sheriff is elected in November and sworn in in December.

There are currently two candidates running for sheriff, both on the Republican ticket — Tom Vagasky and Ryan Bohm.

The other candidate Arbogast interviewed was former Dwight Police Chief Tim Henson, who retired recently from that position.

Chris Myers, executive director of the Livingston County Mental Health Board, gives her report to the Livingston County Board Thursday.

Before the sheriff announcement, Myers gave a report for the Mental Health Board. In it, she recognized the many services the board helps finance and oversee, as well as presented some statistics regarding drug, alcohol and sex crimes, among other items of discussion.

Regarding drugs, Myers said that there there were 12 deaths due to overdoses in the county in 2021, and that IHR had completed more than 55 DUI evaluations. In information from the circuit clerk's office, Myers said there were 147 DUIs that were alcohol related and 13 DUIs related to drugs.

She also pointed out that there were a number of cases that went through drug court, including two graduations and two who were unsuccessful.

“We're lucky enough to have that court in order to be able to support people instead of incarcerate them because these are taxpayers, these are citizens,” Myers said. “Their drug usage had an affect on the crime they committed.”

She also said there had been five suicides in the county in 2021, all were adults. Myers also said that IHR has a 24/7 hotline to answer calls for such crises. She also said there are many outreach programs for residents of all ages in county.

Besides the DUIs, Myers said that there were 82 aggravated domestic battery incidents, six aggravated criminal sexual abuse, 14 aggravated sexual assaults and 352 drug-related charges reported.

“This is why we help support programs like Operation Snowball and some of the other services that IHR or Safe Journeys (offer) so that these numbers continue to go down. That's our ultimate goal,” Myers said.

“We're very proud of what we do … we're very conscientious about the funds we spend and very accountable. I do auditing with our agencies at least once a month.”

This article originally appeared on Pontiac Daily Leader: After some discussion, Jeff Hamilton is named interim sheriff