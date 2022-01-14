Discussion About Moorestown Lenola Streetscape Project Jan. 19

MOORESTOWN, NJ — The Moorestown Appearance Committee will discuss proposed Lenola Town Center Streetscape Improvements when it meets on Wednesday, 7 p.m.

All or some members of the township council will be in attendance, with the intention of reviewing and discussing the improvements. It is not a formal meeting of the township council.



The project, which focuses on revitalizing a quarter mile of the Lenola Town Center Camden Avenue corridor, is in the final design phase, a representative from McCormick-Taylor told Township Council last month.



A town hall to gather public input will take place in March. The final plans are due to NJ Local Aid by June 1, and McCormick-Taylor will be looking to go out to bid for the project in the fall. Read more here: Moorestown In No Danger Of Losing Lenola Grant, Contractor Says



The funding is in the form of a $971,500 Transportation Alternatives Program (TAP) grant from the New Jersey Department of Transportation (NJDOT) for construction and a federal design grant of up to $366,000. Read more here: $1.5M Bond Ordinance For Lenola Project In Moorestown Approved



The township has already received the TAP grant. In early 2019, it had two contractors set to work on the project, but after the majority of council changed parties in January of that year, council opted to pursue a second federal grant for about $360,000 to cover the cost of the development of plans, specifications and estimates for the plan.



In order to do so, though, the township had to appoint a professional from a pool of six engineering design consultants selected by the state. That professional was McCormick Taylor. Read more here: McCormick Taylor Named Lenola Project Design Consultant



Then came the COVID-19 pandemic that shut down all projects in 2020. In September of this year, Township Council approved a resolution for design. NJDOT gave the go-ahead for the final design Nov. 30.

This article originally appeared on the Moorestown Patch