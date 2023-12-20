Discussions on mobilization in Ukraine continue — Danilov

Ukrainian military and government officials continue debating ordering another wave of large-scale mobilization, Ukraine’s National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) secretary Oleksiy Danilov told Ukrainian TV broadcasters on Dec. 20.

“The Ministry of Defense, together with the General Staff, are proposing their vision [for further mobilization],” said Danilov.

“The final decision must be made by the MPs of the Verkhovna Rada. It's a complex discussion.”

He added that discussions on mobilization are also taking place at the Headquarters of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief. Danilov stated that President Volodymyr Zelenskyy insists on fairness in the matters of conscription.

“So that it doesn't happen that some are currently defending the country while others are in different parts of the planet, relaxing, including some officials," he said.

Previously, Zelenskyy stated that the military suggested mobilizing an additional 450,000 to 500,000 people but he needed to be convinced of its necessity.

The Ukrainian parliament is preparing changes to the laws regarding the mobilization process, for which they are developing a major bill that would regulate issues related to conscription, troop rotation, and demobilization.

In the bill, MPs plan to make local authorities and police full participants in the process and abolish deferment for those studying for a second college degree.

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine