Discussions over American Rescue Plan spending continue

City Council members met to discuss the American Rescue Plan Funding spending plan Tuesday morning, declining to pass a new resolution proposed by councilmember Paul Taylor that would have restructured the previously passed spending plan in accordance with new federal and state guidance.

The amended resolution, which died with a 4-3 vote, was based on recent guidance released by the state that allowed the city to allocate $10 million of the total $13 million for ‘lost revenue’ purposes. Taylor, Gary Pickens, Ross Priddy and Tara Skinner voted for the resolution, while David Cisco, Russ McKelvey and Marda Wallace voted no and Johnny Dodd abstained from voting. Earnest Brooks was absent.

City Council members listen as City Finance, Accounting and Budget Director Bobby Arnold discusses the American Rescue Plan funds.

The previous guidance allowed for an estimated $1.7 million in that category.

“This will allow the city more flexibility in what we’re doing, as far as acquiring some of the capital needs that have been listed previously,” Taylor said. “….The way we were moving previously was that those projects would have to qualify under the federal guidance. I was questioning us being able to reach that bar on some of those, but now we don’t have to. This proposal would relieve us from having to do that.

“I am proposing moving those $10 million to be used for capital for this year and next year, so we don’t have to go out and borrow.”

The new guidance was released last Thursday, just after the previous special-called city council meeting on the subject.

That meeting, which saw the city council sparring over how to appropriately justify expenses for the funding, ended with the passing of the allocation of the $6.9 million on the condition that they meet again on Tuesday to amend the passed resolution with a plan to justify each cost.

However, “the significance (of Thursday’s discussion) has been reduced,” Taylor said in the meeting. “Because now we have $10 million that we really don’t have to provide those justifications for. We can take those under lost revenue.”

It was explained that the $10 million is still part of the overall $13 million in ARP funds, and that the funds were still going to be distributed as per their original plan: in a first wave of $6.9 million, with the remaining funds to come in May.

The new guidelines simply allowed for a total of $10 million to be spent, without need of justification, on lost revenue purposes.

Proposed expenditures for the $10 million quota included things like new turnout gear for the fire department, a prominent issue that councilmembers have noted in recent months.

“Effectively, what this (resolution) would do is reallocate, or redistribute, the funds onto three major buckets,” Taylor explained. “The first $10 million would be available for operational or capital support for us to go ahead and buy the things we’ve talked about this year.

“And then we could budget the remaining funds in the next fiscal year to do the same. So that gives us historically two years of capital needs that we can take care of with this money.”

The second of the three major “buckets” proposed by Taylor, consisting on $993,000, was regarding another prominent issue: storm-water infrastructure repairs.

“There’s a program that the state has put forth in the last month where we can submit qualified projects, and the matching requirement would be reduced to 10 percent if we use ARPA funds,” Taylor said. “That means we could leverage this almost $1 million into about $10.4 million into infrastructure studies and improvements within our community.”

City Finance, Accounting and Budget Director Bobby Arnold confirmed this, stating that the plan would allow the city to access “in addition to the funds that we received here directly locally, an additional $9.3 million, potentially.”

Arnold explained that to access that $9.3 million, the city would be required to match the funding up to 20 percent—or $1.8 million.

Arnold noted that there were ways to reduce to city’s match requirements by using the ARPA funds.

“We’ve talked a little bit about having some pilot programs in Bemis and East Jackson to look at some flooding issues—we would be able to cover that under this,” Taylor said. “if we don’t access these funds within the next few month, we will go from a non-competitive opportunity to competitive—we will be competing with other communities.”

Mayor Scott Conger pointed out that the city would still be attempting to access the additional state funding for storm-water infrastructure, regardless of the passage of Taylor’s proposed plan.

“We still have the money allocated for storm water, so we can still leverage those grants, we just have to come before the council to do it right now,” he said.

The final bucket proposed by Taylor, consisting of the remaining $2.9 million, would be “available for community support.”

“Those dollars would come from public input, so we could have surveys and town halls and other ways to reach out to the community to gather information on how to suit the needs of the community moving forward,” Taylor said.

Essentially, although Taylor’s plan would not have changed what the city would be spending ARP funds on, it would allow a number of projects to be funded more quickly than under the previous deal, due to being categorized under the $10 million lost revenue category, which does not require council justification. the plan would also assign further accountability to the mayor and city officials to "ensure the funds are spent correctly."

Since the Taylor’s plan did not pass, the council is simply falling back on the plan originally passed last week, which does not currently align with state guidelines.

Following the meeting, Conger noted that the resolution will be amended in the future to conform to state guidelines.

“At some point…we would need to amend it to reflect the lost revenue category,” he said, suggesting that the change will come at next month's city council meeting.

“All this changed rapidly—this was my attempt to put it into conformity with what we received Thursday,” Taylor said. “I’m going to continue to push forward for the things that are my values, and the things that I run on. I think ultimately my goal is to maximize the use of these dollars, to get the most out of it. I think that should be all of our goals. But the ducks are going to really have to be put in a row for us to be able to do this.”

