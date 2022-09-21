Disdain and defiance among Kyiv residents after Putin order

Russian President Vladimir Putin makes an address in Moscow
1
·2 min read

KYIV (Reuters) - Residents of the Ukrainian capital Kyiv dismissed on Wednesday Russian President Vladimir Putin's callup of military reservists as a mark of desperation and expressed confidence in their own armed forces to drive Russian troops from their country.

In the first such mobilisation in Russia since World War Two, Putin called up 300,000 reservists to fight in Ukraine and said Moscow would respond with the might of all its vast arsenal if the West pushed what he called its "nuclear blackmail" over the conflict there.

"The threat would be bigger if there was a general (Russian) mobilisation, but I think at this point Putin is afraid to undertake such a step because Russians prefer to fight with words," said Viktor Chekhnii, 46, a geographer who works at the National Academy of Sciences of Ukraine. He added that few Russians wanted to go to the battlefield.

"I still believe Putin isn't insane, there is some rationality in him. So if nuclear weapons are used, this could endanger the existence of Russia as well as the whole world."

Another Kiev resident, Oleksandr Sharkin, 31, clutching a bunch of flowers as he walked near the neo-classical opera house, echoed that sentiment.

"If they (the Russians) are forced to fight a war, the motivation of their soldiers will be even lower than that of the contractors," he said.

Kyiv and its Western allies have cited Russian soldiers' low morale as one of the reasons for the slow progress of what Moscow calls its "special military operation" in Ukraine.

'EMPTY WORDS'

There was strong support among Kyiv residents for Ukraine's own armed forces, who helped by Western arms have been battling Russia's much bigger military for nearly seven months on several fronts and recaptured swathes of land in recent weeks.

Russian forces gave up their attempt to seize Kyiv itself in the early days of the war after meeting fierce Ukrainian resistance and turned their focus instead to other regions.

"I think we have to trust our armed forces and no one else. Threats will always come from them (the Russians) while they exist, so there is no point in listening to them or negotiating. These are all empty words," said Kyrylo Kundik, 23, a student.

Hanna, 42, who declined to give her surname, said she believed Putin no longer knew what to do in Ukraine and was trying to "make people fear his words".

"He is a mentally ill person. I believe in Ukraine's armed forces and hope that nothing bad will happen and that we will be defended. So we trust in our guys at the frontlines," she said.

(Reporting by Reuters TV; Writing by Gareth Jones; Editing by Mark Heinrich)

Recommended Stories

  • One-way flights out of Russia 'selling out fast' as Putin calls up 300,000 troops to Ukraine

    Experts have reported flights being sold out and some panic as Russians try to leave the country quickly.

  • Polish PM says Russia will attempt to destroy Ukraine

    WARSAW (Reuters) -Russia will attempt to destroy Ukraine and change its borders, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on Wednesday commenting on a partial mobilization announced by Moscow. "We will do all we can with our allies, so that NATO supports Ukraine even more so that it can defend itself," Morawiecki said, urging more help for Kyiv from western allies.

  • Categories exempt from call-up to be determined soon - Kremlin

    MOSCOW (Reuters) -The Russian government will announce "very soon" which categories of citizens will be exempted from a mobilisation of reservists with military experience to serve in Ukraine, the Kremlin said on Wednesday. In comments to reporters, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov declined to comment on the possibility of border closures to prevent citizens evading the call-up after reports of a surge in sales of one-way tickets out of Russia. Asked whether Russia would close its borders for those who are subject to mobilisation, Peskov said: "I can't answer that question ... There are provisions for this in the current laws."

  • Biden to Skip UN Meeting as Climate Change Moves to ‘Back Burner’

    (Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden is set to miss a United Nations roundtable on climate action Wednesday afternoon in New York, stoking concern that other G-7 leaders will also forgo the session meant to help pave the way for international global warming negotiations later this year. Most Read from BloombergHome-Flipper Opendoor Hit With Losses in Echo of Zillow CollapseTycoon's Wild $3 Billion Gamble on ‘China's LVMH’ CrashesPutin Mobilizes More Troops, Wields Ukraine Nuclear ThreatFed Set to

  • DA: Woman sentenced for toddler’s fentanyl-induced death in Catawba County

    A woman was sentenced to four to seven years in prison after she was convicted for involuntary manslaughter in a child’s death in Catawba County.

  • EU executive tells Putin to stop 'reckless' nuclear gamble

    BRUSSELS (Reuters) -Russian President Vladimir Putin latest steps in the war against Russia show his desperation, and he has resorted to a "reckless" nuclear gamble to further escalate tensions, the European Union's executive said on Wednesday. Earlier, Putin ordered Russia's first mobilisation since World War Two and backed a plan to annex swathes of Ukraine, warning the West he was not bluffing when he said he would be ready to use nuclear weapons to defend Russia. "This is just another proof that Putin is not interested in peace, that he's interested in escalating this war of aggression," a foreign policy spokesman for the European Commission, Peter Stano, told a regular news briefing.

  • This $24 bedside lamp turns on with a finger tap and comes with USB ports to charge your phone

    Thousands of shoppers can't stop raving about this No. 1 best-selling touch-controlled, dimmable lamp. Get it while it's on sale on Amazon.

  • Can Russia halt Ukraine's gains with jail recruits and mercenaries?

    The sharpest opinions on the debate from around the web

  • How Much Does the Bachelorette Make? Gabby & Rachel’s Six-Figure Salary Will Surprise You

    We would like paychecks from ABC too, please.

  • Ukrainian Armed Forces repel Russian attacks near 4 settlements General Staff report

    OLHA HLUSHCHENKO - TUESDAY, 20 SEPTEMBER 2022, 07:16 The Armed Forces of Ukraine have repelled Russian attacks near Maiorsk, Vesele, Kurdiumivka and Novomykhailivka over the course of the past 24 hours.

  • Tom Hardy, a 'really nice guy,' secretly wins martial-arts championship in U.K.

    Actor Tom Hardy entered a Brazilian jiu-jitsu competition in the U.K. over the weekend — and took home the gold.

  • Russia's mobilisation was 'predictable', shows war effort failing, Ukraine says

    KYIV (Reuters) -Russia's mobilisation was a predictable step that will prove extremely unpopular and underscores that the war is not going according to Moscow's plan, Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak said on Wednesday. Podolyak said in a text message to Reuters that Russian President Vladimir Putin was trying to shift the blame for starting an "unprovoked war" and Russia's worsening economic situation onto the West. Putin on Wednesday ordered Russia's first mobilisation since World War Two, warning the West that if it continued what he called its "nuclear blackmail" then Moscow would respond with the might of all its vast arsenal.

  • Gold regains some poise on latest Russia jitters; focus on Fed

    Gold rose on Wednesday after Russian President Vladimir Putin's partial mobilisation announcement re-ignited some safe-haven interest in bullion, although a strong dollar and expected U.S. rate hikes capped gains. Spot gold was up 0.7% at $1,673.91 per ounce as of 1004 GMT. Putin said he had signed a decree on partial mobilisation beginning on Wednesday, saying he was defending Russian territories and that the West wanted to destroy the country.

  • Jeffrey Dahmer: The true story behind Ryan Murphy’s serial killer series on Netflix

    One of America’s most notorious murderers is being played by Evan Peters... but what were his crimes and how was he finally caught?

  • Reaction to Russia mobilising more troops for Ukraine

    President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday ordered Russia's first mobilisation since World War Two and warned that Moscow would defend itself with the might of all its vast arsenal if faced with a nuclear threat from the West. "The war is clearly not going according to Russia's scenario and therefore required Putin to make extremely unpopular decisions to mobilise and severely restrict the rights of people." "Sham referenda and mobilization are signs of weakness, of Russian failure," Brink said on Twitter.

  • Take-Two says hacker accessed 2K Games' help desk

    The company urged users not to open any mails or click on any links received from 2K Games Support account and to reset passwords in case they had already clicked on the link. The support account of 2K Games - the studio behind hit titles such as "NBA 2K" and "Borderlands" - will remain offline while it continues to address the issue, Take-Two said. "We will issue a notice when you can resume interacting with official 2K help desk emails," it added.

  • ‘Mute! Mute! Mute!’: First Trump hearing by special master descends into chaos

    ‘You need to mute your phones,’ one person yells as others use coarse language to get the point across

  • Business energy prices to be cut by half expected levels

    UK government to cap gas and electricity costs for businesses, charities and public sector from October.

  • Putin announces partial military mobilization, drafting reservists into immediate action and escalating Ukraine war

    Conscripts and students will not be called up and will affect only those with combat experience, according to Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu.

  • Bears RB David Montgomery blames Packers’ home-field advantage for ruling on fourth-and-goal

    David Montgomery believes Bears scored on 4th-and-goal: "I wouldn’t expect anything less. We’re not in Soldier Field. Home-field advantage."