Disease experts call on WHO, governments for more action on monkeypox

A section of skin tissue, harvested from a lesion on the skin of a monkey, that had been infected with monkeypox virus
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Jennifer Rigby
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Coronavirus
    Coronavirus

By Jennifer Rigby

GENEVA (Reuters) - Some prominent infectious disease experts are pushing for faster action from global health authorities to contain a growing monkeypox outbreak that has spread to at least 20 countries.

They are arguing that governments and the World Health Organization should not repeat the early missteps of the COVID-19 pandemic that delayed the detection of cases, helping the virus spread.

While monkeypox is not as transmissible or dangerous as COVID, these scientists say, there needs to be clearer guidance on how a person infected with monkeypox should isolate, more explicit advice on how to protect people who are at risk, and improved testing and contact tracing.

"If this becomes endemic (in more countries), we will have another nasty disease and many difficult decisions to take," said Isabelle Eckerle, a professor at the Geneva Centre for Emerging Viral Diseases in Switzerland.

The WHO is considering whether the outbreak should be assessed as a potential public health emergency of international concern (PHEIC), an official told Reuters. A WHO determination that an outbreak constitutes a global health emergency - as it did with COVID or Ebola - would help accelerate research and funding to contain a disease.

"It is always under consideration, but no emergency committee as yet (on monkeypox)," Mike Ryan, director of the WHO's health emergencies programme, said on the sidelines of the agency's annual meeting in Geneva.

However, experts say it is unlikely the WHO would reach such a conclusion soon, because monkeypox is a known threat the world has tools to fight. Discussing whether to set up an emergency committee, the body that recommends declaring a PHEIC, is just part of the agency's routine response, WHO officials said.

Eckerle called for the WHO to encourage countries to put more coordinated and stringent isolation measures in place even without an emergency declaration. She worries that talk of the virus being mild, as well as the availability of vaccines and treatments in some countries, "potentially leads to lazy behaviour from public health authorities."

NOT THE SAME AS COVID

More than 300 suspected and confirmed cases of monkeypox, a usually mild illness that spreads through close contact, causing flu-like symptoms and a distinctive rash, have been reported this month.

Most have been in Europe rather than in the Central and West African countries where the virus is endemic. No deaths have been reported in the current outbreak.

However, global health officials have expressed alarm over the growing outbreak in non-endemic countries. The WHO has said it expects numbers to rise as surveillance increases.

Angela Rasmussen, a virologist at the University of Saskatchewan in Canada, wrote on Twitter that monkeypox was different to SARS-CoV-2, the novel coronavirus, but "we are making some of the same mistakes with regard to responding decisively with the tools at hand."

On Friday, the WHO reiterated that the monkeypox virus is containable with measures including the quick detection and isolation of cases and contact tracing.

People who are infected - and in some cases their close contacts - are advised to isolate for 21 days, but it is not clear to what extent people would adhere to such a long time away from work or other commitments. The lab capacity to test for monkeypox is also not yet widely established, said Eckerle, meaning rapid diagnosis can be difficult.

Mass vaccination is not considered necessary but some countries, including Britain and France, are offering vaccines to healthcare workers and close contacts.

Other experts say the current response is proportionate and that deeming monkeypox a global health emergency and declaring a PHEIC would be inappropriate at this stage.

"This is reserved for threats with the highest level of risk based on infectivity, severity and international risk of escalation," said Dale Fisher, chair of the Global Outbreak Alert and Response Network (GOARN) and a professor of medicine in Singapore.

Beyond labels, experts said the most important lesson of the last two years is that preventing pandemics once they have started spreading is too late.

"It is always disappointing when the world wakes up to a new disease only when it hits high-income countries," said Piero Olliaro, a professor of poverty-related infectious diseases at Oxford University and monkeypox expert.

To prepare for pandemics, "you have to do that where the diseases are now," he said.

(Reporting by Jennifer Rigby; Aditional reporting by Emma Farge; Editing by Josephine Mason, Michele Gershberg and Daniel Wallis)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Canada reports 10 new cases of monkeypox, including the first in Ontario

    The province of Quebec has reported 25 cases, an increase of nine cases from Wednesday, the agency said. Canada confirmed its first two cases of monkeypox last week. Monkeypox is a rare viral infection similar to human smallpox, though milder, first recorded in the Democratic Republic of Congo in the 1970s.

  • WHO reports acute hepatitis cases in children in multiple countries, including US

    The World Health Organization said on Friday it is investigating 650 probable cases of acute hepatitis in children from 33 countries that were reported between April and May.

  • I Caught Monkeypox and This is What it Feels Like

    Monkeypox is officially in the U.S. with one confirmed case and another four suspected cases of the viral disease being reported in Massachusetts, Florida, New York, and Utah. Veterinarian Dr. Kurt Zaeske caught the viral disease back in 2003 after contact with a monkeypox-infected prairie dog, which was infected by a Gambian pouched rat. In an interview with CNN, Dr. Zaeske shared his experience of monkeypox and the scary symptoms he suffered. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of

  • Checking In On Our Bullrun Assumptions In Bitcoin Winter: Interviews With Brock Pierce And Other Blockchain Leaders

    In the early summer of 2021, it was a popular idea that Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) may be a safe-haven asset, hypothetically independent of traditional markets. It was generally believed positive movements toward regulation helped perceptions by institutional investors and that that new stream of investment — along with stimulus-powered retail buyers — put the motive force behind the rising prices. But have these assumptions espoused by investors, analysts, and pundits stood the test of time, now tha

  • New Study Finds That 1 in 5 Adults Who Have Had COVID-19 Develop Long COVID

    A new CDC study found that one in five adult COVID-19 survivors has long COVID. Here's why, and what is actually considered long COVID.

  • U.S. doctors reconsider Pfizer's Paxlovid for lower-risk COVID patients

    Use of Pfizer Inc's COVID-19 antiviral Paxlovid spiked this week, but some doctors are reconsidering the pills for lower-risk patients after a U.S. public health agency warned that symptoms can recur after people complete a course of the drug, and that they should then isolate a second time. More quarantine time "is not a crowd-pleaser," Dr. Sandra Kemmerly, an infectious disease specialist at Ochsner Health in New Orleans, told Reuters. Use of Pfizer's Paxlovid, authorized to treat newly infected, at-risk people in order to prevent severe illness, has soared as infections have risen.

  • Kanye West announces McDonald’s collab with Muji designer Naoto Fukasawa after Instagram wipe

    Ye, commonly known as Kanye West, has made a surprising comeback on Instagram by announcing a collaboration with Muji designer Naoto Fukasawa and McDonald’s. The Atlanta-based rapper took to his completely wiped Instagram account on Monday to announce that he has teamed up with Fukasawa to “reimagine McDonald’s packaging.” Ye also posted an Instagram Story featuring a box that could be the latest packaging for a McDonald’s sandwich.

  • Liberals find it can be easier to fight for causes than defend them

    As the Supreme Court appears poised to overturn Roe v. Wade, liberals are left wondering what more could have been done to protect it, with some questioning whether it’s easier to get Democrats to fight for a particular constitutional right or policy change than to defend one. Activists are experienced at advocating for policies they…

  • CDC Confirms 10 Monkeypox Cases Across Eight States, Health Officials Expect More to Come

    The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has identified cases of monkeypox in California, Colorado, Florida, Massachusetts, New York, Utah, Virginia and Washington

  • Ethereum cofounder Vitalik Buterin says stablecoin turmoil should push investors back to 'principles-based thinking' and not rely on endless growth

    "In general, the crypto space needs to move away from the attitude that it's okay to achieve safety by relying on endless growth."

  • VP Harris expected at last Buffalo shooting victim's funeral

    The last of the victims of a gunman's racist attack on a Buffalo supermarket will be laid to rest Saturday. Ruth Whitfield, at 86, is the oldest of the 10 people killed. Whitfield is expected to be eulogized by civil rights activist the Rev. Al Sharpton at a service attended by Vice President Kamala Harris.

  • Families reunited in Tampa Bay area after decades of separation

    DOVER — Antioco Gonzalez came to the United States from the Mexican state of Guanajuato at 25 to work as a construction worker. But the price of life in the shadows rose over the years. The 46-year-old husband and father never had a chance to see his mother during that time. This week, however, Gonzalez finally saw and hugged Maria Placida, 77, after 21 years of separation. “It’s a dream come ...

  • CDC recommends indoor mask use in Sarasota County as COVID-19 cases rise

    The Florida Department of Health reported 1,145 new COVID cases in Sarasota County for the week of May 13-19, which is an 83% increase over two weeks prior.

  • Blake Lively Says She's "Never Felt More Myself" Since Having Her Daughters

    Actress, entrepreneur, and mother Blake Lively recently revealed how her daughters have helped her navigate who she is. "I think having children, for me, made me feel so much more in my skin," the actress said in a recent interview with Forbes.

  • S&P 500 Price Forecast – Stock Markets Have Explosive Move

    The S&P 500 futures market has rallied significantly to break above the 4000 level, as it looks like we are trying to break down to the upside.

  • Spiking Gasoline and Food Costs Weigh on Biden Biofuel Plans

    (Bloomberg) -- Surging gasoline and food costs are weighing on the Biden administration as it prepares to set mandates for the use of renewable fuels.Most Read from BloombergFord Beats Tesla to the Punch With First Electric F-150 DeliveryRussian Wins in Eastern Ukraine Spark Debate Over Course of WarStocks Notch Their Best Week Since November 2020: Markets WrapZilingo’s Fired CEO Responds to Questions of Mystery PaymentsUkraine Latest: US Slams Putin’s Food-for-Sanctions Relief PlanEven under no

  • COVID and the Ukraine War may have kickstarted an age of food protectionism

    Fears over food shortages are pushing many countries around the world to block their food exports. It's a risky move.

  • Shanghai edges towards COVID reopening as Beijing plans to ease curbs

    SHANGHAI (Reuters) -The Chinese metropolis of Shanghai inched further towards a gradual reopening from two months of grinding COVID-19 lockdown, while officials in Beijing prepared to ease curbs in parts of the capital, saying on Saturday the outbreak was under control. Shanghai aims to essentially end its lockdown from Wednesday after relaxing restrictions over the last week. Shanghai officials urged continued vigilance, even though the vast majority of its 25 million residents live in areas that are in the lowest-risk "prevention" category.

  • How to negotiate increases in rent & navigate rising home prices

    CBS News business analyst Jill Schlesinger joins "CBS Mornings" to discuss the housing affordability crisis, as home prices are up more than 34% over the last two years and rent has increased almost 17% from last year. Schlesinger offers advice for renters who may have a lease coming up soon and for home buyers who are trying to figure out what they can afford.

  • Ukrainians may have to 'fully retreat from Luhansk' to avoid being surrounded, governor warns

    Ukrainian forces may have to fully retreat from their final pocket of resistance in the eastern Luhansk region to avoid being surrounded by advancing Russian troops, a regional governor has warned.