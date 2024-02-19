Diseased trees to be removed from the Hill Center in Green Hills

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Thirty-one trees at the Hill Center in Green Hills will be removed after it was discovered the Princeton Elms are diseased.

The removal and replacement of the trees follow three years of monitoring, testing and diagnosing the impacted trees, which are among 121 trees initially planted at the opening of the center in 2007, according to a release.

“Soil tests and reviews by arborists were conducted in the summer of 2021 when the trees were initially noted to be in decline with no conclusive determination of the cause,” said Kim Hawkins, ASLA, a founding principal of landscape architecture and planning firm, Hawkins Partners, Inc. in a release. “We continued monitoring the trees throughout 2022 and in September 2023, following the death of several of the elms, we conducted additional diagnostics and the affected elms tested positive for Phloem Necrosis.”

Known as Elm Yellows, the disease reportedly affects the inner bark of the tree, and once infected, the trees will die within one to two years.

“It’s advisable to remove all infected trees as soon as possible to limit its spread,” said Hawkins. “To further understand the disease, our team consulted with Scott Schlarbaun, professor and director of the UT Tree Improvement Program at UT School of Natural Resources for his assessment. “There is no known cure for Elm Yellows, which is spread by leaf hoppers or through root grafts, and that there’s a similar disease called Ash Yellows, both of which have been around for years.”

H.G. Hill Realty Company reported the Elms are being replaced with a combination of three urban tree adapted species, including Overcup Oak, Pistachio and Trident Maple.

According to a release, the large nursery-grown trees will be approximately 22-28 feet at installation, which is expected to begin March 11.

“We modeled Hill Center Green Hills, our flagship mixed-use lifestyle center, after a tree-lined main street, with Princeton Elms chosen specifically for their beautiful spreading canopies.” said Jimmy Granbery, chair and CEO, H.G. Hill Realty Company in a release. “And while it’s never an easy decision to remove mature trees, we are confident that we are taking the right course of action for the health of the entire canopy.”

