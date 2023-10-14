Disfigured Bear Attack Victim: ‘I Will Win Round #2’

A Montana adventure-company owner who was attacked by a grizzly bear and lost his lower jaw as a result says he’s ready to get back to the wilderness. “My job proves that most people are good, and I can’t wait to get back to it. I will win round two,” Rudy Noorlander wrote on a white-board during a press conference at Utah Hospital in Salt Lake City, where he has been treated for the last five weeks. The outdoorsman had bear spray and a gun when he and two clients encountered two grizzlies, but he was unable to fend off the larger of the two. “The grizzly left a large scratch down his right chest, bit his arms, legs, and to top it all off, gave him what Rudy describes as ‘the most disgusting french kiss of his life’ before biting down and tearing off his lower jaw,” a GoFundMe says.

